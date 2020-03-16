Did Dak Prescott Turn Down a Cowboys Offer 'In Excess of Goff Deal'?

CowboyMaven
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys and the agent for Dak Prescott eyeballed another contract proposal, this one submitted on the eve of Monday's  10:59 a.m. CT franchise tag, before failing to come together.

But was there something on the table, in the form of a proposal by Dallas, that would've paid Prescott in a way that is "in excess of the deal the Los Angeles Rams gave QB Jared Goff?

That's the word from the reliable Jane Slater, who reports that "the Cowboys felt good about their latest offer last week which was described to me as 'above the Goff deal.''

Dak agent Todd France, per Slater, sent back another proposal and as of late last night "all was quiet" And today, more "quiet'' - and thus the franchise tag for the QB, which locks Prescott in to $33 mil guaranteed (with the change to keep negotiating until July 15.)

Back to the "above Goff'': What would that mean by the numbers? Goff's 2019 extension is worth $134 million and includes $110 million guaranteed while covering four new years - meaning $33.5 mil APY.

The years on Dallas' proposal are not yet known. But CowboysSI.com has reported that in the first week of March, the Cowboys offered a deal that was cumulatively in excess of $33 million APY and $105 million. So even if there hasn't been a new offer from Dallas since then, what has been on the table can have been "in excess of Goff'' in terms of APY.

But unless Dallas offered up $110 mil-plus guaranteed? There is certainly a reason for agent Todd France's side to view it as "not in excess of Goff.''

Again, the long-term payoff can still come, with that mid-July deadline to have that done. But even without that, once Prescott signs this tender, he'll still be the highest-paid player in franchise history with a locked-in and fully-guaranteed salary of almost $33 million for 2020.

