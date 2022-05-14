Tyler Smith and the newest Cowboys will have a lot to live up to earn ownership of their new digits.

The newest members of the Dallas Cowboys, namely their 2022 draft class, were bestowed their original NFL numbers this week as rookie minicamp gets underway at The Star in Frisco.

While several of these digits are subject to change, each of them as plenty to live up to as they seek to create the next generation of championship contenders...

No. 73 OL Tyler Smith

Smith's new number might be the Dallas blocking equivalent of No. 88: two of the digits' previous bearers stand as the greatest blockers in not only Cowboys history but their respective NFL decade as well.

Notable No. 73's of Cowboys past: OL Ralph Neely (1965-77), OL Larry Allen (1994-2005)

No. 54 DL Sam Williams

It's deja blue all over again, as a potential second-round gem once again dons "The Manster's" former jersey. Jaylon Smith was among the last defenders to wear it, but it's had a spotty history since a pair of Super Bowl MVPs passed it on to the next generations (i.e. Bobby Carpenter).

Notable No. 54's of Cowboys past: LB Chuck Howley (1961-73), LB Randy White (1975-88)



No. 18 WR Jalen Tolbert

Those gathered at The Star for rookie minicamp couldn't help but draw comparisons between Tolbert and former Mike McCarthy protege and fellow No. 18 wearer Randall Cobb. Though McCarthy implied the connection was coincidental, Tolbert will have a chance to make the number his own, as it has mostly been reserved for backup quarterbacks and secondary receivers. Tolbert wore No. 8 in college at South Alabama, but the number remains one of the rare untouchables in Dallas history since Troy Aikman's departure.

Notable No. 18's of Cowboys past: K Chris Boniol (1994-96), QB Kyle Orton (2012-13), WR Randall Cobb (2019)

No. 48 TE Jake Ferguson

Having reversed his No. 84 (held by fellow tight Sean McKeon) from his days at Wisconsin, Ferguson worked several snaps at fullback into his repertoire. If he continues that journey in Dallas, he'll have a lot to live up to thanks to the annals of Cowboys history.

Notable No. 48's of Cowboys past: FB Daryl Johnston (1989-99)

No. 71 OL Matt Waletzko

It didn't take long for the Cowboys to redistribute the digits of the departed La'el Collins, an undrafted gem who played seven serviceable seasons. Dallas is hoping Waletzko, a fourth-rounder from the FCS level, will become a similar diamond in the rough.

Notable No. 71's of Cowboys past: OL Mark Tuinei (1983-97), OL La'el Collins (2015-21)

No. 30 CB DaRon Bland

Though he opted for No. 1 at Fresno State last season, Bland is opting for a traditional secondary man's number, one worn by several Dallas rushers and defenders of the recent past but is best known for its time in the service of a late rusher-turned-head coach.

Notable No. 30's of Cowboys past: RB Dan Reeves (1965-72), RB Timmy Newsome (1980-88), CB Anthony Brown (2016-21)

No. 53 LB Damone Clark

With his No. 18 from college taken by fellow freshman Tolbert, Clark moves over to 53, a number prominent in championship efforts on both sides of the ball.

Notable No. 53's of Cowboys past: LB Bob Breunig (1975-84), C Mark Stepnoski (1990-2001)

No. 95 DT John Ridgeway

Ridgeway won't have to look far for championship inspiration on the interior defensive line...in fact, all he has to do is look down at his jersey number, down four digits from his uniform at Arkansas.

Notable No. 95's of Cowboys past: DT Chad Hennings (1992-2000), DT Jason Ferguson (2005-07)

No. 50 LB Devin Harper

For his 24th birthday, Harper was bestowed his first NFL contract. Further gifts came in the form of his new number, which always carried a fearsome prescience on the Dallas defense.

Notable No. 50's of Cowboys past: LB D.D. Lewis (1968-81), LB Sean Lee (2010-20)