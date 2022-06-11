"Tell Micah Parsons,'' Brown said, "he can get ready for this s--t.''

FRISCO - In what is almost certainly a case of trash talk between "frienemies,'' new Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is ready to feed into the fun of the NFC East rivalries.

So why not go punch the biggest bully in the divisional schoolyard right in the nose?

"Tell Micah Parsons,'' Brown said, "he can get ready for this s--t.''

"This s--t'' is presumably not about the two of them competing recently in DeVonta Smith's charity softball game back in Micah's native Pennsylvania, but rather what Brown plans on doing to the Parsons-led Dallas Cowboys defense twice a year for the foreseeable future.

The Eagles acquired Brown in a draft-day trade with the Tennessee Titans, at which time the 24-year-old wideout then signed a four-year, $100 million deal with Philadelphia.

Brown, paired with second-year standout DeVonta Smith, gives the Eagles a skilled set to challenge defending NFC East champ Dallas. But of course the Cowboys on defense will counter with Parsons - the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 when recorded 13 sacks, 84 tackles and three forced fumbles as the centerpiece of a unit that ended up beating the Eagles in both their meetings last season.

Parsons' general view on challenges?

“It’s going to be a little different,” Micah said of a Year 2 in which offenses will focus even more on limiting him. "It’s going to be more challenging. But I never back down from a challenge.

“The great ones just find a way.”

The first 2022 matchup between these two teams will take place in Philadelphia in Week 6.

