Eagles' 'Beat Dallas' T-Shirt Gets Trolled by Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys sent rookie Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni back to the drawing board - and maybe back into the rear of his closet, where he figures to now stash his "inspirational'' T-shirt demanding that Philly "Beat Dallas.''

The Cowboys got the last laugh on the field ... and on social media.

The team's social-media department cleverly celebrated on its official Twitter account by poking at Philadelphia following Monday night’s home-opening 41-21 victory at AT&T Stadium.

It started, of course, with Sirianni acknowledging the passion Eagles fans have for some how, some way, gaining superiority over the hated Cowboys.

There is really nothing wrong with this; old-time Cowboys fans will remember how NFC East rivalries used to be defined as "Giants Week'' and "Washington Week'' and "Eagles Week.'' So fueling that good ol' "sports hate'' is fun.

“I really love the fact that I’m able to partake in this rivalry and it means a lot to the city, to our team; it means a lot to this building,” Sirianni said during the week before the game.

“I’ll be wearing this all week. My kids got it, my wife has one. And, yeah, we’ll be wearing them.”

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that when Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and star running back Ezekiel Elliott were asked about the shirt - and asked if they would wear shirts with retaliatory messages - both laughed off the concept, barely stopping to acknowledge it.

They instead acknowledged it on the field, as Dallas dominated the game from the start, building a 14-7 first-quarter lead, piling up 380 total yards, grabbing two interceptions and engineering a blowout.

“To get a statement win like this I feel was important for the team,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said.

That was Dallas' "statement.'' Except for the social-media department, which added this:

The Cowboys and Eagles play again, in Philly, on Jan. 9. And the Dallas social-media department will certainly be keeping an eye out for coach Nick's wardrobe choices.

