Eli Retires Amid Giants QB-Minded Message To Cowboys Ex Garrett: 'You Have One Job'

The New York Giants are saying goodbye to quarterback Eli Manning and are saying hello to Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator.

But the two are crossing paths, while heading in the opposite directions, for the same reason.

That reason's name is "Daniel Jones.''

Garrett, during his decade as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, never was given much credit with the development of Tony Romo and Dak Prescott. That was unfair ... and probably won't be repeated in New York, where he's charged - maybe even more than first-year head coach Joe Judge - with the growth of Jones.

Jones is entering his second year and if the Giants go places, he'll be major reason. And if Jones goes places? Garrett, deposed by Dallas and quickly scooped up by Giants ownership to assist Judge, will be a major reason, too.

“It’s a quarterback-driven league,” Judge said via Tom Rock of Newsday. “Someone who’s worked successfully with multiple quarterbacks and had developed them over time, who has vast knowledge himself as a player in this league in different systems under different coordinators and playing with other great players, that’s definitely something that’s going to add to this organization and this offense.”

Judge went so far as to acknowledge that Garrett could use his success in New York as a springboard to again being an NFL head coach - with an asterisk.

"I hope everybody on our staff has options to advance their careers at some point,” Judge said. “That means business is good. We want our coaches to be wanted by other people, that means we’re doing a good job here … But definitely there’s no one I’m bringing in my building who’s going to have agendas. Because if there’s division within the coaches it’s going to go straight to the locker room and you cannot win with a divided locker room.”

Garrett is occasionally plagued by rumors that his elevation to head coach in Dallas occurred in that very manner, with Wade Phillips getting bumped. We've always thought that accusation seemed unfair, but in any event, the building of Daniel Jones' career and now the rebuilding of Garrett's go hand-in-hand.