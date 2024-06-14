Emmitt Smith says Mavericks NBA Finals appearance makes up for Cowboys drought
The Dallas Cowboys have not made a Super Bowl appearance since winning the Lombardi Trophy in 1996, but that hasn't stopped the city from having championship appearance.
The Dallas Mavericks are currently in the NBA Finals taking on the Boston Celtics.
While the Mavs have found themselves in an 0-3 hole, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith thinks their championship series appearance makes up for the Cowboys' drought.
“This is, this is, this is Dallas, right? This is the city,” Smith said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. ”This is the championship. you got to get these rings in.
“After more than 20 years? Hell, yeah. This makes up for a lot of things. Between them and the Rangers, we got something to cheer for.”
Mavs fans would prefer the team doing better in the series, but it's not over yet.
The Mavs host the Celtics at American Airlines Center on Friday night as they look to keep the series alive. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.