Emmitt Smith Hints Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Should Take 'America's Team' Discount

FRISCO - It is the position of the Jones family that unsigned free agents like QB Dak Prescott should be willing to take "team-friendly" deals because of the bump-up benefits they get from aligning themselves with "America's Team.'' And legendary Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith agrees.

"Dak has to understand and maybe take another perspective,'' Emmitt said on the Adam Lefkoe Show. "The perspective may not be all the money you get, it may be how much money are you willing to leave on the table because the Cowboys (are) a marketable organization.''

It could be position of the player, of course, that he's earned both. In Prescott's case, he made $2 million last year in NFL salary but a great deal more in endorsements. The Jones think "America's Team'' has much to do with that, in addition to wanting all of their star "puzzle pieces'' fitting just so under the cap.

And again, Emmitt Smith sees that point as well.

Said Smith: "If you're the face of the franchise, instead of taking $35 (million), would you take $28 (million) and leave some for Amari (Cooper) and pick up the other $35 (million) through endorsements?"

Reports over what the average annual salary of Prescott's next contract will look like have been anywhere between $30 and up to $40 million per year. ... and the dispute threatens to cause the QB to miss spring work with the team. Emmitt Smith has been there, too, the result of an infamous contract situation that saw the NFL's all-time leading rusher sit out the first two games of the 1993 season.

"I practically did that,'' he said of giving in. "In some cases, you leave money on the table. You don't get everything you ask for.''