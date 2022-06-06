Andrews traded in her microphone for makeshift pompoms and got to live out a long-standing dream with a member of the Cowboys' iconic cheerleading squad.

As Fox Sports' NFL sideline analyst for its biggest NFL games, Erin Andrews knows a thing or two about big kicks from the Dallas Cowboys. This time, she got to partake.

Andrews got to live out a long-sought dream over the weekend, as her trip with close friend/Fox colleague Charissa Thompson included an unexpected guest in their crossover of friend groups: a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader named Ashley.

The reporters expounded on their experience in the latest episode of their podcast "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa". Ashley's profession turned her into Andrews' "obsession", as Thompson said it took less than five minutes to start asking about her Dallas duties.

"Erin just sits down and she goes 'All right, Ashley, I'm just going to get this out of the way before I start drinking: I'm obsessed with you. I need to know everything. I need to thunder, I need to do a kick line,'" Thompson recalled while Andrews happily concurred. A visit to a local dollar store, looking to purchase "stupid little prop things" did little to damper Andrews' enthusiasm.

"Erin is looking for pompoms. She grabs a couple of leis, makes pompoms, Ashley jumps in and, all of a sudden the entire group is watching them do an entire routine," Thompson says. "Didn't practice before, nothing."

Andrews is far from a stranger to the dance scene, having previously performed at the Brandon School of Dance Arts in Florida as well as the respective dance teams of Bloomingdale (FL) High School and the University of Florida. She took to Twitter to thank new friend/cheerleading mentor Ashley, who soothed Andrews' concerns that her height would be grounds for rejection from the legendary troupe.

"This was a weekend I will never forget," Andrew said in her tweet of appreciation. "It made my Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader dreams come true! Thank you Ashley!!!"

Andrews is set to return to the sidelines of "America's Game of the Week" for the ninth straight season, co-starring in the first eight with former Cowboys quarterback-turned-game analyst Troy Aikman, who is moving to ESPN. She and the revamped Fox team will debut on Sept. 11 in the NFC North battle between Green Bay and Minnesota. Andrews will also be on the sidelines for Super Bowl LVII.