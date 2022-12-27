Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott again threw an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Mike McCarthy knows his franchise star is on a different level mentally as he deals with his turnover spike.

"It's in the eyes.''

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has come under heavy scrutiny of late due to his increased turnovers. Currently sitting on 12 interceptions through 10 games, there have been some concerns that the 11-4 Cowboys could come undone in the postseason if it continues.

But Prescott's makeup is the reason for a lack of concern at The Star.

"One thing I have learned over the years,'' coach Mike McCarthy said, "the eyes tell you a lot.

"(Dak) doesn't ever blink.''

Against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve, Dak again turned the ball over, this time on a pick-6 interception. Some quarterbacks might have wilted, but not Prescott. His bounceback included the scoring a touchdown on the next series and then the completion of 15 straight passes.

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul. McCarthy gets it ...

"I think when guys go through it for the first time (interception spike), some react differently," McCarthy said. "One thing I have learned over the years, the eyes tell you a lot. He doesn't ever blink. I haven't seen him blink a whole lot since I have been here.

"I think that's where he is at, as far as his journey of playing the quarterback position in the NFL. You don't see him get up too high or too low. He's very, very consistent."

He's also healthy, an issue that has plagued him in recent years as much as the picks chase him now. Tuesday's practice at The Star in this very short week (Dallas is at the Titans on Thursday) has Prescott looking good ...

With the plan for a few dinged-up teammates to also "look good'' and bounce back by Thursday. (Though Tony Pollard isn’t there yet, having now missed two straight days with a thigh problem.)

That Dak ability consistency to bounce back was tested early in the first quarter as Dallas was down 10-0 in a flash. But Prescott roared back and played one of the best games of his career (347 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing 77 percent of his passes).

Dak has credited his upbringing as the "little brother" for shaping his mentality. On track for the highest interception total of his career, he doesn't seem overly bothered.

Why?

Because for Dak, the leader of the 11-4 Cowboys, it's all about the next play.

"The only way to keep going is by responding," Prescott said. "Showing that whatever happened last play really doesn't matter.

"It's all about the next play."

And about making the other team do the "blinking.''

