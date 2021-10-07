Zeke & Amari: Cowboys Injury Report

FRISCO - Offensive standouts Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper both insist they are fine, and on Thursday during the media-open portion of Dallas Cowboys practice here inside The Star on Thursday, both appeared in uniform.

But the Thursday afternoon official NFL practice and injury report?

They both appear there as well, both listed as "limited.''

On Wednesday, the star running back Elliott appeared on the list as a "did-not-practice'' due to something being not quite right with his knee.

"To be honest with you, I feel three times better than I did Monday," Zeke said to the media later that day, also saying, “Just dealing with a little knee injury. It was a little stiff, (but) a lot of the stiffness is gone. So just kind of taking the load off of it, giving it time to heal, getting it right for this weekend.”

For Elliott - who as it happens was named the NFL "FedEx Ground Player of the Week'' after his 20 carries gained 143 yards and a TD for Dallas in Sunday’s Week 4 win over the Panthers - this weekend is about the two-time NFL rushing champ helping the 3-1 Cowboys handle a Week 5 visit from the New York Giants.

For Cooper, the four-time Pro Bowl receiver, it seems that his rib injury is no longer an issue … but that a hamstring problem is lingering a bit.

Said Cooper on Thursday: “I’m good.''

