    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper on Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

    Inside the Cowboys’ Thursday afternoon official NFL practice and injury report.
    Author:

    FRISCO - Offensive standouts Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper both insist they are fine, and on Thursday during the media-open portion of Dallas Cowboys practice here inside The Star on Thursday, both appeared in uniform.

    But the Thursday afternoon official NFL practice and injury report?

    They both appear there as well, both listed as "limited.''

    On Wednesday, the star running back Elliott appeared on the list as a "did-not-practice'' due to something being not quite right with his knee.

    "To be honest with you, I feel three times better than I did Monday," Zeke said to the media later that day, also saying, “Just dealing with a little knee injury. It was a little stiff, (but) a lot of the stiffness is gone. So just kind of taking the load off of it, giving it time to heal, getting it right for this weekend.”

    No image description

    167903CA-6915-4BB3-9F0E-C300C1446F5A
    Play

    Zeke & Amari: Cowboys Injury Report

    Inside the Cowboys’ Thursday afternoon official NFL practice and injury report.

    5 minutes ago
    espn jaylon
    Play

    Jaylon Smith's New Contract with Packers: $770,000

    Locked On Cowboys: Cowboys release Jaylon Smith + All-22 Film Review

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16885329
    Play

    Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Honored After Performance In Carolina Win

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    18 hours ago

    For Elliott - who as it happens was named the NFL "FedEx Ground Player of the Week'' after his 20 carries gained 143 yards and a TD for Dallas in Sunday’s Week 4 win over the Panthers - this weekend is about the two-time NFL rushing champ helping the 3-1 Cowboys handle a Week 5 visit from the New York Giants.

    READ MORE: Least Surprising 3-1 Thing? Zeke

    For Cooper, the four-time Pro Bowl receiver, it seems that his rib injury is no longer an issue … but that a hamstring problem is lingering a bit.

    Said Cooper on Thursday: “I’m good.''

    READ MORE: Jaylon to Green Bay

    167903CA-6915-4BB3-9F0E-C300C1446F5A
    News

    Zeke & Amari: Cowboys Injury Report

    5 minutes ago
    espn jaylon
    News

    Jaylon Smith's New Contract with Packers: $770,000

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16885329
    News

    Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Honored After Performance In Carolina Win

    18 hours ago
    zeke sits
    News

    Zeke Misses Cowboys Practice; Is Knee OK?

    18 hours ago
    jaylon 16
    News

    Cowboys Ex Jaylon Smith Plan: To Start for ... Packers?

    21 hours ago
    gilmore
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Pass-Rush Trade as Panthers Get Stephon Gilmore?

    Oct 6, 2021
    EE8B6291-72C8-4946-9CEA-9DFADD67EDCB
    News

    Another Award! Is Trevon Diggs Chasing Deion's Cowboys Greatness?

    Oct 6, 2021
    lbs jay
    News

    Jabril Cox Tie to Cowboys Cutting Jaylon Smith

    Oct 6, 2021