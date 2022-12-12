Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final 40 seconds of Sunday's 27-23 win over the Houston Texans.

And in doing so, he created history.

With Elliott's touchdown run in the fourth quarter, he moved to third all-time for overall touchdowns in franchise history (77), going past Bob Hayes (76). Only two players are ahead of Elliott, Tony Dorsett, and Emmitt Smith.

Elliott finished Sunday's game with 62 yards on 15 carries as Dallas overcame its fair share of adversity in the win to move to 10-3.

"Every week is going to be tough," Elliott said. "You guys got used to seeing us blow guys out, but it's still the NFL. You're not going to blow people out every week, and most games come down to one score, and we did what we needed to do towards the end of the game to pull this one out."

With a little over three minutes remaining, Dak Prescott and the offense went to work. Pull it out they did. An 11-play, 98-yard drive ended with Elliott's 77th overall touchdown and a little slice of history to go along with it.

For the running back, once Prescott got the ball, there was no doubt about the outcome.

"I knew we were going to go down and score," Elliott said. "Dak leading us, Dak taking charge in that two-minute drive, there's not a quarterback I'd rather have in there on those game-winning drives. [He] is so poised, didn't blink an eye, ready to go, and he made all the plays he needed to, to get down there."

Elliott also did a fake kettle jump after the TD, avoiding an NFL fine.

"I’m saving my money this week," he told NFL Network.

With the win on Sunday, the Cowboys made it back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins. It is the first time the franchise has managed that feat since the 1995 and 1996 seasons.

With Zeke and his team making headlines for the right reasons, there were more than a few worrying moments for Dallas at AT&T Stadium. But thanks to Prescott, the Cowboys were able to pull off the history-making win.

