Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Cowboys vs. Bears? Dak Prescott Confidence in Tony Pollard 'Through the Roof'

With a kickoff time set for 12 PM (CT), the Dallas Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears and will do it potentially without their top running back.

Ezekiel Elliott suffered an injury in the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. After initially self-diagnosing himself with a knee "contusion," he's now missed two straight days of practice with what head coach Mike McCarthy described as a "knee sprain."

Overall ... The news on Ezekiel Elliott and his knee? Not positive.

"The only chance he has of playing is if he keeps going at the rate he is going,'' said McCarthy on Friday with a bit of cold water on the issue.

Practice-squadder Malik Davis is being prepped to dress out on Sunday and Tony Pollard is already saying he's prepared to "haul'' the football against the Bears.

Worth noting: Owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan on Friday said the coming bye has Dallas leaning toward sitting Elliott.

“It had everything to do with how we’re doing this this weekend with this bye coming up,'' Jones said. "I’m not so sure we would’ve done it this way had we not had the bye.”

Zeke's questionable status for this coming Sunday's game means the attention will turn toward Tony Pollard.

The fourth-year NFL back out of Memphis has become a fan favorite since arriving in Dallas. His versatility and dynamism as both a traditional running back and a pass catcher make him a perfect complement to Elliott, who's more of a bruising bell-cow back that can play on first and second down. At the same time, Pollard can come on the field in third-down situations.

Said Pollard: "If they call it, I''ll haul it.''

The diverse roles that both backs play in the Cowboys' offense give way to critics questioning the ability of each to succeed in the role of the other. Like the question of, can Pollard be "the guy" in the backfield? Or can Zeke return to form as an every-down back?

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had his say on the ability of Pollard to be at the top of the depth chart in the running back room.

"My confidence in Tony is through the roof,'' Dak said, "and you look at what he's done in time, and his carries and anytime his number is called, he's a guy that's going to step up and be his best, and he's a hell of a player out of the backfield."

Prescott added: "it's just about making sure we get him the ball and getting him the ball where he's comfortable and in space to make plays."

Elliott doesn't want to be known as "soft,'' and throughout his six-year career, the Ohio State alum has missed just one game due to injury. Will Sunday be his second? The Cowboys are leaning that way ... and ready to lean on Pollard.

