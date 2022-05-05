Ezekiel Elliott Reviews Cowboys 'Controversial' 1st-Round Pick

"He looks physical, he looks like he has the type of mentality where he’s going to fit in with the guys already in that room." - Zeke on Tyler Smith.

FRISCO - There are some who view the 24th pick in the NFL Draft being used on Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith as "controversial.''

Ezekiel Elliott is not among the skeptics.

"From everything I’m hearing and seeing it sounds like he’s a good fit for our team,” Elliott said, via Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports. “A guy who looks like you can play him at different positions. He looks physical, he looks like he has the type of mentality where he’s going to fit in with the guys already in that room."

That "physical mentality'' was a critical point emphasized by coach Mike McCarthy regarding the entire draft, driven by a desire to "not get 'big-boy'ed'' by bruising opponents like the Niners team that ousted Elliott and the Cowboys in the first round of last year's NFL Playoffs.

Smith is naturally a tackle, at 6-5 and 320. But the "big plan,'' as outlined here, features him playing next to another "T. Smith,'' the All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

Said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones: "Obviously, we got one of the best in the business for him to learn from in Tyron Smith. ... Tyler Smith will get an opportunity to hit the field at some other spots at well. He'll compete on that left side: left guard, left tackle.''

In other words, while Tyler is the heir to Tyron, he's need now at left guard.

He does have a reputation for playing with a "nasty demeanor,'' and Zeke looks forward to seeing all come together when the rookie learns what is needed from him. Which is?

"Just the ability to keep (QB Dak Prescott) clean, give him the ability to go out there and go through his reads and throw the ball on time to the playmakers we have outside — that’s big,'' Elliott said. "Establishing the run is big for our team and going to be important for us this year.

"I think the pick we made in the first round will help us."

