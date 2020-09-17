FRISCO - "That's my brand,'' says Ezekiel Elliott in explaining the "Feed Me'' tattoo etched across his belly, revealed after he scored one of his two TDs during last week's "Sunday Night Football" matchup at the Los Angeles Rams.

"The brand,'' though, CowboysSI.com has just learned, extends from not only head-to-belly, but also from belly-to-toe, as the Dallas Cowboys three-time Pro Bowler has teamed up with "Main Event'' to create custom bowling shoes that also feature the "Feed Me'' slogan and his "Stay Hungry'' brand as well.

"Feed Me" has served as Elliott's catchphrase for years now - the belly tattoo even includes the spoon - and there is also a charitable aspect to the "brand.''

In the case of the bowling shoes, which feature the "Feed Me'' motion on the toe, "Stay Hungry'' on the sides, No. 21 on the heel and a Cowboys Star, Elliott will be auctioning off one exclusive pair of these custom bowling shoes along with a signed jersey. (Main Event at Charity Buzz will also be giving away two pairs of the shoes via Main Event social media @mymainevent to support North Texas Food Bank.)

Elliott's Cowboys are coming off a loss at L.A. and prepping for Sunday's Week 2 visit from Atlanta. But he's still got time to mix in a bit of fun ... and a bit of charity work, too.

"It was super painful," Elliott said. "I think like the next day we went and threw at (QB Dak Prescott's house with the backyard football field), and it was all swollen and puffy. It was awful. Not going to lie, it was painful. But (I'm) happy with the result."