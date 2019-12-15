Fish Column: 'Simply The Best' Is Why Cowboys Jerry Jones Must Call Sean Payton (Again)

ARLINGTON - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has surrounded himself with the nicest, finest, best of everything. The best stadium. The best HQ. The best house. The best yacht. The best helicopter. Therefore, to me, it stands to reason that the Jones family contacted Sean Payton last offseason.

And, to me, it stands to reason that the Cowboys should continue hoping to steal the head coach from the New Orleans Saints ... and that the should contact him again.

Our sources confirm the NFL Network report that after the Cowboys were ousted by the Rams in the playoffs in January, the Jones family used "back channels'' to reach out to Payton, a former Cowboys assistant who has ties to Dallas-Fort Worth and friendships with Jerry and Stephen Jones.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Dallas' interest may have helped to fuel the eventual five-year extension through the 2024 season that the Saints gave Payton in September. And of course, Payton's decision to remain in New Orleans - where he holds enormous power - triggered the Cowboys' decision to stick with coach Jason Garrett for one more season ... without an extension. His five-year contract expires after the season.

The Cowboys are likely about to find themselves in a very similar circumstance from a season ago: A division winner, a playoff team, a step or three shy of true contention, followed by an exploration for a new coach.

Garrett's lame-duck status is nothing new. Nor is Dallas' long-standing interest in Payton. And there is another aspect of this story that can remain the same: Payton's big contract extension was meant to assure that he never leaves the Saints. But that doesn't preclude the Joneses from taking another stab by offering him the financial moon while offering the Saints a draft-pick package and more.

What is the cost? Money is not an object. Compensation in the form of draft picks, obviously, is. But observers are wrong to think Payton's deal eliminates the possibility of him ever leaving. What if his Saints win the Super Bowl this year? What if Drew Brees retired? All it takes is a phone call.

It's the same logic I've used to push the idea that Dallas should - seriously - contact New England's Bill Belichick and Alabama's Nick Saban. "Simply the best,'' right?

The Dallas Cowboys head coach search has already begun, with a visit with Urban Meyer and Jerry's open mention of college coaches Lincoln Riley and Matt Rhule. Rapoport reported that Ron Rivera, recently fired by the Panthers, will be on the Cowboys list of candidates. And now we know Payton’s name has been in play as well.