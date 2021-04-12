Former Cowboy Marcus Spears on Kyle Pitts: "I Hope to God He Isn’t There"

Florida's Kyle Pitts is one of the most coveted player in the 2021 NFL Draft, but one former Cowboys hopes he is already off the board before Dallas selects at No. 10.

The Dallas Cowboys will have a lot of options in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

Whether it is going for need or best player available, one thing any NFL analyst can agree on is that Dallas should have their fair share of difference-making prospects at No. 10.

One of those talented prospects may Cowboys fans hope is on the board when they take their card up to the podium, is Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who has soared up draft boards in recent weeks due to his athleticism and measurables.

“I hope to God Kyle Pitts isn’t there at 10, cause Dallas don’t need him," Spears said. "I understand the level of talent, and if he is there, it’s too enticing to not take that level of talent, but trying to solidify the defense with a corner, defensive lineman is needed.”

Many think Pitts is the second-best player in this draft behind only Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, who figures to go No. 1 to Jacksonville.

More than that though, the former Gator stands 6-foot-5, 245, runs in the 4.4-second range, and, according to every scout we talk to, should not be thought of as "just a tight end.''

But for a team that needs defensive help in the worst way, Spears is adamant that drafting for need over best player available is the more prudent route to take.

"If he’s sitting there at 10, it’s going to be hard as hell for the Dallas Cowboys or any team that already had a tight end to pass up that level of talent, I just pray he ain’t there. There has to be an emphasis more on need than talent.”

The Cowboys have used both philosophies over the years, and there is no wrong answer there. But considering the immense talent of Pitts, and the dynamics he could bring to a Dak Prescott-led Dallas offense, it would be difficult for Dallas to say no.