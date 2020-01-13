Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson received the same surprise Bill Cowher received on Saturday, as Johnson learned during halftime of the Packers-Seahawks playoff game that he would be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year as part of the Hall’s Centennial Class.

Johnson, who was the Cowboys’ first head coach under owner and general manager Jerry Jones, led the Cowboys to a pair of Super Bowl titles and, by extension of his work with the team, laid the groundwork for a third title that came two years after he left the team.

As Fox NFL anchor Curt Menefee was starting the network’s halftime show, Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker stepped from behind a door behind Menefee to surprise Johnson with the news, which clearly surprised the former coach.

Members of Fox’s halftime show offered their congratulations, including Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long and Jay Glazer. Johnson, clearly overcome by the moment, thanked his assistant coaches and former players for his selection.

On Saturday Baker surprised Cowher, the former Steelers coach, during Saturday’s pre-game show with news of his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class, which will feature 20 players, coaches and contributors to celebrate the NFL’s 100th anniversary.

In Dallas, Johnson went 44-36 in five season, which included three straight playoff berths and two Super Bowl titles. After the 1993 season Johnson and Jones parted ways due to friction between the pair, which included Jones’ comment that anyone could coach the Cowboys.

From there Johnson took a two-year break and returned to the NFL with Miami and led the Dolphins to a 36-28 record, including three playoff berths. The Dolphins never reached the AFC title game. Johnson retired after the 1999 season with an 80-64 overall record.

Before the NFL Johnson was a college head coach at Oklahoma State and Miami (FL). He went 81-34-3, including a perfect 12-0 season at Miami in 1987, which led the Hurricanes to a national title.

The rest of the Centennial Class will be announced on Wednesday on the NFL Network during Good Morning Football. Two Cowboys legends from the 1970s, safety Cliff Harris and wide receiver Drew Pearson, are eligible for inclusion.