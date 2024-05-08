Top Free Agent Wide Receiver Meeting with Dallas Cowboys
Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones continues his free agency tour, making stops with NFL teams in search of a new home. After meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, Jones is expected to visit the Cowboys today.
Jones’ free agency journey began with a visit to the Tennessee Titans, an AFC South rival of the Jaguars. He then met with the Arizona Cardinals, who are also exploring options to strengthen their receiving corps. Now, the Cowboys have hosted Jones for a visit. With Michael Gallup leaving in free agency, Dallas will look to add depth at the wide receiver position.
The Jaguars released Jones on April 30, following their first-round selection of wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the 2024 NFL draft. During his two seasons with the team, Jones compiled an impressive stat line: 116 receptions, 1,144 yards, and seven touchdowns in 25 games and 22 starts. His release from Jacksonville prompted a heartfelt message from Jones via social media, expressing gratitude to the community and fans who supported him during his time with the Jaguars.
Whether it’s the Cardinals, Titans, Cowboys, or another team, Jones would be a nice veteran addition to any club's wide receiver room.