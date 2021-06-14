Is 'French Toast' Why Biadasz Has Won Cowboys' Center Job?

If his fellow Badger, Biadasz, is meshing with Dak, eating less French Toast and also following in the Frederick footsteps? That'd be three goals achieved.

FRISCO - There was supposed to be a competition at center. But to my eyes, as the Dallas Cowboys concluded their offseason work this past week, it certainly seemed to me that the first-team center of record, almost without exception, was second-year guy Tyler Biadasz.

And maybe French Toast is the reason for that.

Biadasz as a rookie was, in the eye of the people inside of The Star, a solid starter in 2020. (Apparently the grading guys at PFF and elsewhere disagree; if you read this space, you know which graders I lean to). But going into his second year, he had goals of improvement.

Get more in synch with QB Dak Prescott was one. Get in top physical shape, it seems, was another.

Goal No. 1? “We are on the same page.” Biadasz recently said of his OTA and minicamp work with Dak.

Goal No. 1? “I was a big french toast guy.” Biadasz said, as quoted by USA Today. “It is one of my favorite breakfasts. I don’t eat it anymore.”

"The Heir to Travis Frederick'' - the label Biadasz will proudly wear as a fellow Wisconsin product, following in the footsteps of 2020 retiree Travis Frederick - did indeed to my eyes get the majority of the first-team offensive reps in workouts. It made the O-line look like it was anything but a gumbo pot of competition; really, things looked rather set.

A Biadasz review from left tackle Tyron Smith: “He’s grown quickly. Ever since his first year, he came with a mature attitude. Very high energy, and we love it. You’d think the kid has been playing for four years.”

From right tackle La’el Collins: “He’s just figured out everything that he needs to know being the center of the offensive line — making the calls. He’s speaking with more confidence. ... He reminds me a lot of Trav [Frederick]. He’s got a lot of Travis in him. It's great to see because we all know how great Travis was.”

Biadasz winning favorable comparison to Frederick may be the ultimate compliment for a center around here. Frederick was a first-round player, a Pro Bowler, a leader and a bit of an institution around here.

If his fellow Badger, Biadasz, is meshing with Dak, eating less French Toast and also following in the Frederick footsteps? That'd be three goals achieved.