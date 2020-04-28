From Mexico, Isaac Alarcon will join the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS – The Cowboys are getting a literal large addition to their training camp as apart of the International Player Pathway Program. 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle Alarcon, a former Mexican college football national champion, will join Dallas through the end of training camp.

At that point, the Cowboys may choose to keep Alarcon as an additional practice squad member that will not count against the limit. As an international player practice squad exemption, Alarcon will not be eligible to be active during the 2020 season.

Alarcon is one of four international players that will join the NFC East, which was chosen to receive players during a random draw. David Bada (Washington Redskins), Matt Leo (Philadelphia Eagles), and Sandro Platzgummer (New York Giants) are also headed to the league.

The program, instituted in 2017, aims at providing international athletes an opportunity to compete at the NFL level and ultimately earn a spot on a roster.

Three players that participated in last year's program will return to their respective roster for the upcoming season; New England's Jakob Johnson, Miami's Durval Queiroz Neto, and Buffalo's Christian Wade.

Alarcon played his college football in Mexico for Borregos ITESM Monterrey. He represented Mexico at the U19 World Championships.

Mexico has an estimated 20 million NFL fans - the largest NFL fan base outside of the United States. American football has become Mexico’s second most popular sport.

Now, the country will have another Mexican-native to cheer for in Alarcon.