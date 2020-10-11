Cowboys: '10 Billion Points' On Offense, 'Oprah Winfrey' On D

ARLINGTON - Dallas Cowboys observers seemingly found themselves in a contest to see who could invent the most bloated way to describe this team's offensive talents and its defensive ineptitude.

We have two winners.

From New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the Cowboys that he will work against this afternoon here at AT & T Stadium: "They score 10 billion points a game, I think, or something like that. And about 30 billion yards a game."

From Cowboys-lovin' legend Michael Irvin: “Those Cowboys that are out there playing that Oprah Winfrey defense: ‘You get 40 points! You get 40 points! You get 40 points!’ It is absolutely sickening,” Irvin said on NFL Network. “I can’t even speak to it. People are trying to say, ‘I don’t think it’s a manhood thing.’ Yes it is. It’s about your manhood.''

Cowboys defensive players themselves have conceded to this line of thinking, Demarcus Lawrence calling his group "soft'' and Antwaun Woods insisting that today is the day Dallas responds to being "punched in the mouth.''

Irvin also questioned Dallas' "effort'' - and safety Xavier Woods conceded to that, essentially saying it's impossible to go "full-speed'' at all times.

What does team owner Jerry Jones think of Irvin’s criticism?

“Michael Irvin,'' Jones told 105.3 The Fan, "used to, in the middle of two-a-days ... between practices, and he’d be down with his pads on in the heat of the day out in Austin, Texas.

"Now, the other thing he’d do is he wouldn’t go to bed much at night, either. And that’s a man. So when he talks about effort, I listen.”

Jerry's admiration for Michael's nocturnal habits aside, Dallas is a team that in its last three games is averaging not "10 billion points'' but 36 points per game ... and on defense, yeah, they give away points with the same generosity once used by charitable TV host Oprah to give away cars.

Dallas, I don’t know what Dallas looks like,'' Irvin said. "They don’t look like a football team.”

Maybe better said, the 1-3 Cowboys look like "half-a-football team'' ... that needs to make things whole starting today against the winless Giants.