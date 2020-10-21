FRISCO - There is no sugarcoating the gross feeling Dallas Cowboys fans have right now after the club's embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The 38-10 defeat in prime time is tied for the worst Cowboys loss at AT & T Stadium in franchise history.

The Cardinals are on the rise in Sports Illustrated's Week 7 Power Rankings after totaling 438 total yards (including 261 rushing yards) of offense with five touchdowns against the Cowboys. Dallas sits at No. 25. As the MMQB gang writes:

"If Andy Dalton’s game-winning drive at the end of the Giants’ game raised your expectation for what he can do the rest of the season, Monday night was probably a rude awakening. We also learned a little more—not that we necessarily had to—about how good Dak Prescott really was before his injury. The Cowboys have had injuries at other positions too, which is a big reason their outlook is so dire."

It marked the first game without Dak Prescott as starting Cowboys quarterback since the end of the 2015 season. In his absence, Andy Dalton stepped in and threw for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions ... although most of those yards came in garbage time.

The injuries to starters has decimated the depth chart. Adding to the offensive line woes, Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin suffered a concussion in the first quarter Monday night against Arizona and did not return.

The Dallas defense has allowed 218 points so far, an NFL-worst AND the most allowed by any team in the first six games in the modern (starting with the 1966 Super Bowl) era.

The good news? (Trying my best here, people) Dallas' next game is against the Washington Football Team (1-5). The NFC East opponent just dropped a close game against the New York Giants, 20-19.

Ten games left. At 2-4, the Cowboys still lead the NFC East Division. Dallas could desperately use a win on their short week as they travel to Washington for the 12 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday.