Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Satisfaction Guaranteed? Cowboys Survive WFT, Take Seat Atop NFC East

    This NFC East showdown came with one obvious prediction: This was going to be a 'football war,' and not a 'war of words.'
    Author:

    LANDOVER, Md. - The NFC East will not likely be won as the result of a "war of words.'' It won't be won by the team that just says it's superior; it'll be won by the team that is superior.

    Dallas 27, Washington 20 says the Cowboys are that team. 

    Just as Dallas coach Mike McCarthy's so-called "guarantee'' of a Sunday win at Washington suggested it would. ... though it took the full 60 minutes to truly prove it.

    "We will win this football game,'' is what McCarthy actually said, and in context, it's not all that bold. But it lured WFT coach Ron Rivera into firing back, saying of McCarthy's boast, "I think that's a big mistake.''

    But it's not a mistake if it is true. The Cowboys' record of 9-4 is better than WFT's 6-7. The Cowboys' roster is better, especially with the WFT torn up by injuries. And on this Sunday? The Cowboys' performance was at a league-best level as Dallas built a 24-0 edge midway into the third quarter on the strength of the defensive playmaking of Randy Gregory (with his first career interception leading to Dak Prescott's TD pass to Amari Cooper, and later a game-saving strip-sack) and Micah Parsons (with two sacks, one with a strip that allowed a 37-yard Dorance Armstrong scoop-and-score.)

    By that time, it seemed the Cowboys were sitting comfortably ... and warmly, thanks to them having their own "hot-seat benches'' shipped in to FedEx Field. No, that wasn't a cocky move, as flashy as the branded "Dragon Seats'' benches are; it was, rather, a nod to how some of the usual equipment in this building is as erratic as WFT QB Taylor Heinicke, a player who is more "exciting'' than "good,'' as Dallas established here.

    No image description

    dak coop run was
    Play

    Satisfaction Guaranteed: Cowboys Survive WFT

    This NFC East showdown came with one obvious prediction: This was going to be a 'football war,' and not a 'war of words.'

    46 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Micah WFT
    Play

    Cowboys 27, Washington Football Team 20: My Top 10 Whitty Observations

    On a day dominated by a dazzling defense in D.C., we've got Top Whitty Observations ...

    46 minutes ago
    c82a2380-9d08-4884-8191-bfb97cda505d-dak_USP_NFL__Minnesota_Vikings_at_Dallas_Cowboys_1
    Play

    Cowboys Defense Dominates First Half for Lead Over Washington

    Washington hosts Dallas for the first of two critical games in the next three weeks

    2 hours ago

    But to the credit of Rivera's bunch, the WFT did storm back, taking advantage of some Prescott-keyed errors that turned a blowout into a one-score game late in the final quarter.

    Said McCarthy after the game: “Obviously I know we have work to do. … I think this is ... what division games are usually like.”

    Was that pregame jibber-jabber "not important''? In the end, it probably wasn't. The Cowboys didn't need their coach to tell them they're the best team in the NFC East.

    They already knew that. Dallas is better than Washington. But today, just barely.

    hein micah lurk was
    group d was cow
    td pose was
    was dorrance
    zeke was shadow
    zeke catch was
    taylor kneel dal was
    was celeb 51
    micah hein was
    dak coop run was
    ag was dal
    dak coop was
    dorance td was run
    gallup was
    dorance scoop was
    mcc dak was
    dak run was
    diggs was
    amari was td
    Cowboys - Micah WFT
    c82a2380-9d08-4884-8191-bfb97cda505d-dak_USP_NFL__Minnesota_Vikings_at_Dallas_Cowboys_1
    greg pars
    download
    NFL-Week12-Washington-Dallas-Cowboys-750x422-1
    AC3C7363-BA9D-4001-A1B5-CC120C3814DC
    bret bench

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    dak coop run was
    News

    Satisfaction Guaranteed: Cowboys Survive WFT

    46 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Micah WFT
    News

    Cowboys 27, Washington Football Team 20: My Top 10 Whitty Observations

    46 minutes ago
    c82a2380-9d08-4884-8191-bfb97cda505d-dak_USP_NFL__Minnesota_Vikings_at_Dallas_Cowboys_1
    News

    Cowboys Defense Dominates First Half for Lead Over Washington

    2 hours ago
    greg pars
    News

    Monster Plays by Gregory, Parsons Give Cowboys Early 18-0 Lead

    2 hours ago
    bret bench
    News

    'This Is Our House!'? Why Cowboys Got Their Own 'Dragon Seats' in D.C.

    4 hours ago
    bmartin_star-blog_how-much-can-rb-tony-pollard-eat-into-zekes-2019-workload
    News

    Cowboys at Washington: Injured Tony Pollard Joins Dallas Inactives

    5 hours ago
    pollard
    News

    Cowboys Bad News on RB

    8 hours ago
    dak mcc watch red
    News

    Dak 2-Word Reaction to McCarthy's 'Guarantee'

    10 hours ago