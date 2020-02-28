CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

History Repeats: Jerry Votes 'For The NFL' But 'Against His Own Cowboys

Mike Fisher

A more selfish owner would've been tempted to voice his powerful objections and to vote differently when it came to the NFL's ratification of the new CBA.

Jerry Jones, to the surprise of some, is not that owner.

“It removes a very strategic thing for us,'' Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. "That is, we lose the transition (tag). Strategically, that was really thought of a lot.''

Thought of - but then not acted upon in a way that would've benefited Dallas as it continues to negotiate new contracts for free-agents-to-be Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. 

As Cowboys fans probably know by now: If the NFL and the NFLPA cannot agree on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement and play in 2020 under the existing final-year agreement, the Cowboys would have at their disposal two tags: say, the non-exclusive franchise tag for the QB Prescott and the transition tag for the receiver Cooper.

That's a one-time feature of an expiring CBA; teams use two tags.

But if a new agreement is forged? We no longer have an expiring CBA. And therefore the rules would revert to teams only being able to use one tag.

Nevertheless, Jones voted in favor of the proposed CBA that is on the table right now and being considered by the players. That's good for the league and for the sport of football; a labor stoppage benefits no one. In the end, it might even work out fine for Jones' Cowboys, as the efforts to seal deals with the top two players - and maybe avoiding a tag of any sort - have been accelerated this week.

That doesn't make this the perfect deal, but as Jones said, “The positives outweigh the negatives.” And it's all very reminiscent of what Jones did a quarter-of-a-century ago, when he was a driving force in the installation of NFL free agency and a salary cap. At that time, Dallas had the best and deepest roster in the NFL, and the owner with the greatest willingness to dig deep into his pockets. Selfishly, free agency and the salary cap screwed the 1990's Cowboys out of being even more dominant.

But Jerry Jones did what was best for the NFL, as he's done here ... and now, as a follow-up with Dak and Amari, will try to do what is best for his Dallas Cowboys.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Whitt's End: The 'Fake-News' NFL Scouting Combine And Why Cowboys Must Let Byron Jones Go

A Whitt's End Full Of Dallas Cowboys News And Notes And More, Featuring The 'Fake-News' From The NFL Scouting Combine And Why Dallas Must Let Byron Jones Go

Richie Whitt

Opening Acts: Cowboys Hope to be First Opponents In New Rams and Raiders Stadiums

What Jerry Jones Wants, Jerry Jones Usually Gets. So, as Opening Acts in the 2020 NFL: The Dallas Cowboys Hope to be the First Opponents In the New Rams and Raiders Stadiums

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry on The Importance of Dak Prescott: 'He's Like A Family Member'

Every Once In A While, Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals A Certain Off-The-Charts Affection For A Player. He Just Did It with QB Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones 'Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys' - But In What Role?

Is It Time For the Dallas Cowboys to Turn The Page On Jason Witten? Owner Jerry Jones Seems To Have Other Ideas

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones On Cowboys Adding Dez Bryant? 'I've Been Thinking About It In The Shower'

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Not Dismissing the Idea of a Cowboys Comeback for Dez Bryant. 'I've Been Thinking About It In The Shower'

Mike Fisher

NFL Combine Cowboys: Meet the DBs - Including Help for 'The Poor Safety Position'

The NFL Scouting Combine Offers The Dallas Cowboys A Chance To Meet the DBs - Including Help for 'The Poor Safety Position'

Mike Fisher

Once Homeless, First-Round DT Javon Kinlaw Meets Cowboys at Combine

Once Homeless, NFL Draft First-Round Prospect Javon Kinlaw Visits with The Dallas Cowboys - Who Just Happen To Need Help On the D-Line - At The Scouting Combine

Mike Fisher

Why New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Will Never Again Say 'Never Again'

Why Will New Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Never Again Say 'Never Again'? Because Of What He's Learned About What's In Place at The Star

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Contracts: Should Dak Prescott Listen to His 'Media Advisors'?

Dallas Cowboys Contracts are In The News, And So Are Self-Appointed Advice-Givers. Should Dak Prescott Listen to His Volunteer 'Media Advisors'?

Mike Fisher

Source: Cowboys Re-Open Contract Talks With QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys Have Re-Opened Contract Talks With QB Dak Prescott, A Source Tells CowboysSI.com - The First Such Movement Since September

Mike Fisher