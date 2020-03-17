CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

‘Hot Commodity' Robert Quinn Leaves Cowboys ‘Brothers’ for $70M With Bears

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys free agent defensive end Robert Quinn recently told CowboysSI.com how much he'd like to return to Dallas to play with "my brothers.'' But a host of other NFL teams would like him to join their family, too.

And the Chicago Bears are the winner, with a five-year, $70 mil deal with Quinn, per NFL Network.

A source close to the Quinn situation on Monday told us that he is a "hot commodity,'' likely as a Tier-1 free agent who could greatly exceed in APY the $11 million figure many have guessed at. And this number: $14 mil APY.

The Cowboys have touched base on this first day of NFL free agency with a number of their own players, starting with QB Dak Prescott (who gets the franchise tag) and receiver Amari Cooper (who gets to go free despite intense negotiations with Dallas in the last 24 hours). Dallas has signed tight end Blake Jarwin, and will want to stay in touch with others.

But two of their Big Four are gone.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said Quinn is “one of the top people ... that I’ve ever been associated with. He’s the real deal. ... He really helped us last year. So I’m hopeful that we can do something to keep him.''

But "hope'' wasn't going to be good enough. And "brotherhood'' was not be good enough, either.

Quinn, 29, appeared in 14 games with the Cowboys in 2019 and led the team with 11.5 sacks after coming to Dallas in a give-away trade with Miami. He's a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year who, as he told CowboysSI.com, "Overall, I guess I proved to people I've still got it.''

The "proof'' is in the contract.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Deal, So Cowboys Put $33M Tag on QB Prescott; What Comes Next?

Dallas Gets No Deal With Dak Prescott, So The Cowboys Place The $33M Franchise Tag on the QB; As NFL Free Agency Is On the Horizon, What Comes Next?

Mike Fisher

by

PapaUmMaoMao

Source: Cowboys Win Free Agent Amari Cooper with 5-Year, $100M Deal

The Dallas Cowboys Win Free Agent Amari Cooper with What A Source Tells us is a 5-Year, $100M Deal

Mike Fisher

by

jda8600

Read the Classy Byron Jones ‘Goodbye Love Letter’ to his Cowboys ‘Maniacs’

He’s Getting Paid All-Time Money to join the Dolphins. But first: The Classy Byron Jones Pens a ‘Goodbye Love Letter’ to his Cowboys ‘Maniacs’

Mike Fisher

by

EMMITT 22

Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Tag for Dak and No Draft Party in Vegas

Our Dallas Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Up-to-the-Minute Updates From Frisco and Beyond - Tag for Dak and No Draft Party in Vegas

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Cowboys Cap Room: Here's Why Ezekiel Elliott and La'el Collins Deals Were Restructured

Cowboys Cap Room In Free Agency: Here's Why The Existing Ezekiel Elliott and La'el Collins Deals Were Restructured

Mike Fisher

Cowboys vs. Dak: The Final Obstacle to Finalizing a New Contract

Right Now, It's The Dallas Cowboys vs. Dak Prescott. But We Think There is But One Final Obstacle to Finalizing a New Contract

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Can't Close: Amari Cooper Hits NFL Free Agency

Cowboys Can't Close: Amari Cooper Hits NFL Free Agency

Mike Fisher

by

DrWayneMelton

NFL Tracker Day 1 Review: Cowboys Keep Their Top 2 Dak and Amari (Kinda)

Updated by the Minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Predictions on Dak, Amari and The Whole Roster of Cowboys Without Contracts

Mike Fisher

Texans Sign McCarthy Fave WR Randall Cobb Away From Cowboys

Dallas Keeps Amari Cooper But the Texans Sign McCarthy Fave WR Randall Cobb Away From Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Cowboys TE Jarwin Donating Part of New Deal to Oklahoma State Workers

Newly-Signed Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin's donation will support workers impacted by the cancellation of spring sports at Oklahoma State

Matthew Postins