Hot Start: Dallas Cowboys Open with Cooper Rush to Noah Brown TD vs. Bengals - WATCH

In no time here at AT&T Stadium - even while short-handed as Dax Prescott (thumb) will be sidelined, leaving Cooper Rush in charge - Dallas made up that seven points with Noah Brown scoring against the Bengals.
ARLINGTON - What can Brown do for you?

The Dallas Cowboys, coming off a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, entered this home game against the Cincinnati Bengals as a seven-point underdog.

But in no time here at AT&T Stadium - even while short-handed as Dax Prescott (thumb) will be sidelined, leaving Cooper Rush in charge - Dallas made up that seven points.

Cowboys receiver Noah Brown, a starter (because of all the other shuffling at the position in the offseason) caught five of his nine targets for 68 yards in the loss to the Bucs. And to start this game?

He did even more.

The passing game in Dallas is supposed to be lacking right about now, with only CeeDee Lamb the guy among Cowboys receivers with a track record. But Noah Brown now has himself his first career score ... and maybe a track record, too.

Oh, and one more thing: His fellow Ohio State product Ezekiel Elliott sprinted back on to the field to retrieve the special TD ball, helping to seal the future memory for his teammate Brown.

