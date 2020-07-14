CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

How Many Cowboys On NFC East All-Preseason Team Defense?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have reason to have faith in the concept of "America's Team'' and its star-studded offense will be enough to capture the NFC East title in 2020. But imagine if that effort is supplemented by a rejuvenated defense that might be good enough, on paper, to garner some individual votes when we assemble our All-NFC East Preseason Team - Defense?

One player at each position ... and the Cowboys actually dominate at the linebacker position, with all three of Dallas' top guys there - Leighton Vander Esch, Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith - earning accolades.

The judgment says, "From a traits standpoint, Vander Esch is among the best OLBs in the NFL and claims he is fully recovered from a neck injury that shut down his 2019 season prematurely.'' And of Jaylon?He's "one of the better three-down LBs in the entire NFC.''

DeMarcus Lawrence is the selection as the division's top defensive end - along with Brandon Graham of the Eagles. As EagleMaven at SI.com puts it, "Lawrence and Graham ... are clearly the two best edge players in the NFC East heading into the season, although (Washington rookie Chase) Young figures to change that narrative sooner rather than later.''

On offense in total (read the entire offensive evaluation here), the Cowboys are represented by five offensive players (out of 12) ... and the Eagles are represented by the same. On defense? The four Cowboys make the cut ... as do four Eagles. Maybe that's why the NFC East shapes up to be Dallas vs. Philadelphia.

Again, review the NFC East All-Defense Team here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Source: Amid Negotiating Pessimism, the Cowboys & Prescott Taking A 'Wait-and-See' Approach

Source: Amid Negotiating Pessimism, the Dallas Cowboys & Dak Prescott Are Taking A 'Wait-and-See' Approach

Mike Fisher

by

Smoothie52

Source: Cowboys Are 'Not Likely' to Pursue Free-Agent DE Jadeveon Clowney

A Team Source Tells CowboysSI.com That The Dallas Cowboys Are 'Not Likely' to Pursue Free-Agent DE Jadeveon Clowney

Mike Fisher

Report: Cowboys 'Giving Up Hope' On A Randy Gregory Return

Report: The Dallas Cowboys Are 'Giving Up Hope' On A 2020 Randy Gregory Return to The NFL

Mike Fisher

NFL Identity Crisis: Cowboys Vs. Washington Enters New Era

A Deep Dive Into An NFL Identity Crisis: The Dallas Cowboys Rivalry With Washington Enters New Era

Richie Whitt

Another Cowboys Newcomer Calls For Action From Jerry Jones

Another Dallas Cowboys Veteran Newcomer Calls For Action From Quiet Owner Jerry Jones

Mike Fisher

It's Official: Cowboys Will Face 'New' NFL Rival In Washington

It's Official: Cowboys Will Face 'New' NFL Rival In Washington; Name Change Coming In D.C.

Mike Fisher

How Many Cowboys Make NFC East All-Preseason Team Offense?

How Many Dallas Cowboys Make SI's NFC East All-Preseason Team: The Offense?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Contract: How Much Does McCarthy Dak Opinion Count?

Dak Debate: How Much Does The New Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy's Opinion of QB Prescott Count When It Comes To Contract Negotiations?

Mike Fisher

Report: Cowboys and Dak Prescott 'Not Close' On Contract Extension

According to a report, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are 'not close' to agree to terms by the July 15th deadline

Matt Galatzan

QB Dak Prescott Wants A 'Bulletproof' Contract From The Dallas Cowboys - Meaning What?

A Report Says QB Dak Prescott Wants A 'Bulletproof' Contract From The Dallas Cowboys - Meaning What?

Mike Fisher