FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have reason to have faith in the concept of "America's Team'' and its star-studded offense will be enough to capture the NFC East title in 2020. But imagine if that effort is supplemented by a rejuvenated defense that might be good enough, on paper, to garner some individual votes when we assemble our All-NFC East Preseason Team - Defense?

One player at each position ... and the Cowboys actually dominate at the linebacker position, with all three of Dallas' top guys there - Leighton Vander Esch, Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith - earning accolades.

The judgment says, "From a traits standpoint, Vander Esch is among the best OLBs in the NFL and claims he is fully recovered from a neck injury that shut down his 2019 season prematurely.'' And of Jaylon?He's "one of the better three-down LBs in the entire NFC.''

DeMarcus Lawrence is the selection as the division's top defensive end - along with Brandon Graham of the Eagles. As EagleMaven at SI.com puts it, "Lawrence and Graham ... are clearly the two best edge players in the NFC East heading into the season, although (Washington rookie Chase) Young figures to change that narrative sooner rather than later.''

On offense in total (read the entire offensive evaluation here), the Cowboys are represented by five offensive players (out of 12) ... and the Eagles are represented by the same. On defense? The four Cowboys make the cut ... as do four Eagles. Maybe that's why the NFC East shapes up to be Dallas vs. Philadelphia.

