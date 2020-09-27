SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

How to Watch: Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

Matt Galatzan

Following a wild 40-39 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys head to Seattle on Sunday afternoon, where Russell Wilson and the 2-0 Seattle Seahawks will be waiting for them. 

Dallas, which has struggled on defense so far this season, will be in for a tough test against Wilson, who is off to a historic start to the year. Luckily for Dallas, the Seahawks defense has also struggled in multiple areas, meaning a shoot out is likely to ensue during America's 'Game of the Week' on FOX.

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Cowboys 1-1/Seahawks 2-0

Date/Time: Sunday, September 27 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Westwood One | SIRIUS: 134 (Dal), 119 (Sea) | XM: 384 (Dal), 229 (Sea)

Lead Official: Carl Cheffers

Money Line: Seahawks -230, Cowboys +195

Spread: Cowboys +5

Over/Under: 56.5

Injuries ...

Cowboys: 

  • CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring, out)
  • DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee, questionable)
  • T Tyron Smith (neck, questionable)

Seahawks: 

  • DE Benson Mayowa (groin, questionable)
  • CB Quinton Dunbar (knee, questionable)
  • CB Neiko Thorpe (hip, questionable)
  • T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral, questionable)
  • DE Rasheem Green (neck, out)

READ MORE: Can Cowboys D Really 'Chill Out!' At Seahawks?

Quotable: "We understand this is going to be a process," Jaylon Smith said. "But we have the guys, we have the talent, we have the mentality and the work ethic, and we're putting all the work in. Sometimes great things just take time. We're trying to speed it up as much as possible, and it's an every-day effort."

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A 'Guarantee' Jamal Adams Will 'Make Cowboys Pay'

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams Says He Has A 'Chip On My Shoulder' Because Of Dallas Cowboys Insults - But Here's The Truth About Their Origins

Mike Fisher

Can Cowboys D Really 'Chill Out!' At Seahawks?

Can The Dallas Cowboys Defense Really Afford To Talk Aldon Smith's Week 3 Advice To 'Chill Out!' At The Seattle Seahawks?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: First Problem - Seahawks And Beyond - Is A Secondary Problem

Cowboys 1st & 10: Dallas' First Problem Is A Secondary Problem, plus a Seahawks Preview Of Today's Week 3 Matchup

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Opponent On Falcons Tests Positive For COVID

Dallas Cowboys Opponent On Falcons AJ Terrell Tests Positive For COVID

Matt Galatzan

'Disgusting': Dak & Cowboys React To Breonna Taylor Ruling

'Disgusting': QB Dak Prescott Leads Dallas Cowboys In Reacting To Breonna Taylor Ruling

Mike Fisher

by

Spudrhoades

Cowboys Move Starting CB To IR, Promote Tyron Insurance

In Two Telling Roster Shuffles, The Dallas Cowboys Move A Starting CB To IR And Promote Tyron Smith Insurance

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Ex Cowboys QB Romo Exchanges Zingers With Colbert

WATCH: Ex Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo Is 'No Staubach' And 'No Johnny Carson' As he Exchanges Zingers With Stephen Colbert

Mike Fisher

Ex Cowboys Coach Wade Phillips Seeks NFL Job

Ex Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Wade Phillips - Presently Consulting High Schools and Watching 'Sunday Ticket' - Seeks NFL Job

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Cowboys Coach McCarthy Already Has Garrett Beat

Whitt's End: How New Dallas Cowboys Coach McCarthy Already Has Predecessor Garrett Beat, Plus DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

longhaul

Cowboys Rookie Review: The Dak & CeeDee Connection

The biggest catch of the day for CeeDee Lamb in Week 2 eventually led to a Dallas Cowboys score, and a win - We analyze the play, and the connection with Dak Prescott

Matthew Postins