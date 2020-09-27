How to Watch: Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

Following a wild 40-39 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys head to Seattle on Sunday afternoon, where Russell Wilson and the 2-0 Seattle Seahawks will be waiting for them.

Dallas, which has struggled on defense so far this season, will be in for a tough test against Wilson, who is off to a historic start to the year. Luckily for Dallas, the Seahawks defense has also struggled in multiple areas, meaning a shoot out is likely to ensue during America's 'Game of the Week' on FOX.

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Cowboys 1-1/Seahawks 2-0

Date/Time: Sunday, September 27 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Westwood One | SIRIUS: 134 (Dal), 119 (Sea) | XM: 384 (Dal), 229 (Sea)

Lead Official: Carl Cheffers

Money Line: Seahawks -230, Cowboys +195

Spread: Cowboys +5

Over/Under: 56.5

Injuries ...

Cowboys:

CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring, out)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee, questionable)

T Tyron Smith (neck, questionable)

Seahawks:

DE Benson Mayowa (groin, questionable)

CB Quinton Dunbar (knee, questionable)

CB Neiko Thorpe (hip, questionable)

T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral, questionable)

DE Rasheem Green (neck, out)

Quotable: "We understand this is going to be a process," Jaylon Smith said. "But we have the guys, we have the talent, we have the mentality and the work ethic, and we're putting all the work in. Sometimes great things just take time. We're trying to speed it up as much as possible, and it's an every-day effort."