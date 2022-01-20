'I Know How To Win!': Cowboys Coach McCarthy States Super Credentials

"I understand what goes on here every day," says McCarthy. "I know how to win. I know how to win in this league. I know how to win playoff games. I know how to win a championship.''

FRISCO - “I know how to win.”

Coach Mike McCarthy made it clear in Wednesday's season-ending press conference that he believes he's the right coach to end the Dallas Cowboys championship drought, issuing a public statement that may have mirrored exactly what he told an unhappy team owner in their early-week meetings following Sunday's playoff loss to the 49ers.

"I understand what goes on here every day," said McCarthy. "I know how to win. I know how to win in this league. I know how to win playoff games. I know how to win a championship.

"So I have great confidence in that.''

Jones hired McCarthy a year ago sold on the same concept; McCarthy had a 13-year run in Green Bay, mounting a 143-92-2 regular-season record, a 10-9 playoff mark and winning a Super Bowl. And certainly much of what Dallas accomplished in 2021 reflects that ability to succeed, as the Cowboys ended up with a 12-5 record and a playoff berth, driven by QB Dak Prescott the NFL's top-ranked offense and play-making excellence on defense and special teams.

But Jones is irate about the way his talent-laden club finished, and while COO Stephen Jones is shooting down speculation about McCarthy's future - "Absolutely'' and "very confident'' were Stephen's responses to questions about McCarthy's retention - Cowboys Nation still awaits Jerry's final word ... and is for now left with McCarthy's self-confidence.

McCarthy answered our question on Wednesday about job security by saying his meetings with the Jones were "positive conversations'' and that he views this as a non-issue.

McCarthy did note that the speculation and criticism of a public figure can be hard on that person's family. "I would hope people are respectful to that,'' he said.

But he also understands that he holds one of the most high-profile and scrutinized (and potentially rewarding) jobs in sports.

"I feel very good about (his work), and I think with that you just stay true to that,'' McCarthy said. "There was a lot of hard work and a lot of credit that goes to a number of people. I have the same confidence that we'll do that moving forward. ... I think we definitely can take a step forward."

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!