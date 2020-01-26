CowboyMaven
Iconic NBA Star Kobe Bryant And Others Dead in Fiery Helicopter Accident

Mike Fisher

Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant, has died in a California helicopter crash.

Bryant was among at least four people (officials now number the group at nine) traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas in California on Sunday morning when a fire apparently broke out, causing the chopper to reel out of control, as first reported by TMZ Sports and later confirmed by network news affiliates in Southern California.

"Unfortunately there were no survivors," Los Angeles County Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda told reporters Sunday.

A call for a downed helicopter in Calabasas went out at 10:01 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Local hikers and bikers apparently reported the downed helicopter.

The cause of the crash of the chopper owned by Bryant is under investigation.

Bryant, who was 41 years old, starred for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and earning 18 All-Star Game berths before his retirement after the 2016 season. Coming into the weekend, LeBron James' passing of Kobe on the NBA's all-time scoring list was a cause of celebration for all involved.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, the mother of their four daughters - Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and newborn Capri. There are reports that Gianna was also in the helicopter at the time of the crash. UPDATE: The Bryants' 13-year-old Gianna was indeed a victim of the accident.

