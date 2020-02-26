CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

In The Sack: Dak Prescott's Top Reason to Love A Cowboys Return

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dak Prescott is going to end up having millions of financial reasons to re-up with the Dallas Cowboys. But according to Pro Football Focus, the QB has at least one great on-the-field reason to embrace his return.

PFF's studies note that the Cowboys’ offensive line allowed just eight sacks during the 2019 season, which was the best in the NFL.

That doesn't mean the team didn't get sacked; in fact, Prescott was sacked 23 times. But the PFF film study says that the other sacks were not the "fault'' of the offensive line.

The overall improvement in this department of the O-line from previous years is worth noting, too. In 2018, for instance, the Cowboys allowed a sickening total of 56 sacks.

Indeed, when the Joneses were making the case inside The Star for the retention of O-line coach Marc Colombo, the young assistant who gets at least some of the credit for this upgrade, these numbers were among the key points.

In the end, new coach Mike McCarthy passed over Colombo for Joe Philbin, the old hand who takes over the O-line as Colombo moves to a job with the New York Giants as their offensive line coach. Fortunately for the Cowboys, though, the most key pieces remain in place: Left tackle Tyron Smith, left guard Connor Williams, center Travis Frederick, right guard Zack Martin and right tackle La'el Collins. ... all protectors of Dak Prescott, all contributors to the big contract that he will eventually sign.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scouts Rank NFC East RBs: It's Cowboys Zeke Over Barkley, Sanders & Peterson

NFL Scouts Rank NFC East RBs, And They Give The Nod To The Dallas Cowboys As It's Ezekiel Elliott Getting The Edge Over Barkley, Sanders & Peterson

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Should've Drafted D Over CeeDee, Says Peter King

The Dallas Cowboys Should've Drafted Defense Over CeeDee, Says NFL Writer Peter King - And Yeah, He's Wrong

Mike Fisher

Aikman Reveals Sean Lee's Locker-Room View On Cowboys QB Dak

Troy Aikman Reveals Sean Lee's Locker-Room View On The Dallas Cowboys Leadership of QB Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Cowboys LB Vander Esch Shows Off One-Legged 41-Inch Vertical

WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Post-Surgery Leighton Vander Esch With A One-Legged 41-Inch Vertical Showing How The Linebacker is 'Ready To Roll'

Mike Fisher

by

Big deal 3

Dak Vs. Dallas: Cowboys Negotiations at a 'Hurtful Point'?

Dak Prescott Vs. Dallas: Are The Dallas Cowboys Negotiations at a 'Hurtful Point'?

Mike Fisher

Scouts Rank NFC East WRs: Cowboys An 'Embarrassment of Riches'

NFL Scouts Rank NFC East WRs: The Eagles are In the Basement; The Dallas Cowboys Boast An 'Embarrassment of Riches'

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Campaigns For Antonio Brown's NFL Return

Dallas Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Campaigns For Antonio Brown's NFL Return

Mike Fisher

2020 NFL: Hot Mics, Coronavirus Testing and Zero Inflatable Dolls?

The return of televised sports is highly-anticipated with many details still unknown. How about 2020 NFL: 'Hot Mics, Coronavirus Testing and Zero Inflatable Dolls'?

BriAmaranthus

'Cowboys Need A Deal More Than Dak Does,' Says NFL Analyst Rapoport

'The Dallas Cowboys Need A Deal More Than Dak Prescott Does,' Says NFL Analyst Ian Rapoport Of The Unsigned QB's Negotiation Situation

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Sunday 1st & 10 Notebook: How's 'Dak & Mac' Coming Along?

Our Dallas Cowboys Sunday First-and-10 Notebook - the top 10 tales of the week featuring news on (and from) Troy Aikman, Dak Prescott, Aldon Smith and Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher