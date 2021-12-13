Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Sources: Cowboys Plan MRI on Tyron Smith Injury

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to get positive results with Tyron Smith and his ankle from an MRI that sources tell CowboysSI.com is tentatively scheduled for Monday.

    The Cowboys topper the Washington Football Team, 27-20, at FedEx Field in Landover on Sunday, a game in which a fluke - a teammate apparently stepping on Smith’s leg - caused the All-Pro left tackle to have to exit the game.

    Smith has for weeks been battling what we believe is a high ankle sprain and had missed some time due to the injury.

    Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday that there is no solid timetable yet on knowing the full extent of the injury but that a judgment for next Sunday’s game at the New York Giants might not be made until stating at mid-week.

    “You hate to see something like that where he limps off the field because he's such a key piece of the offensive line,” Jones said.

    Dak Decisions: QB Reveals Root of His Cowboys Struggles

    “As long as we’re heading on a winning track, and heading into the tournament,” Dak says, “we’ll get it right.”

    Backward Blueprint: Ominous Offensive Worry Despite Cowboys' Win?

    Dak Prescott and Dallas' offense remains in funk during win in Washington

    Later, after the game, Smith appeared to be in good spirits but was walking with a limp.

    Ty Nskehe subbed into the game in his absence. But that was in part due to Terence Steele being called upon to play right tackle in place of La’el Collins, who was ejected after confronting Washington players following what the Cowboys viewed as a cheap shot on QB Dak Prescott.

