Aaron Rodgers Injures Thumb On Strip-Sack? LOOK: Cowboys at Packers

There is something not right about Aaron Rodgers and maybe it's about a banged-up thumb.

And on Sunday Week 10 at Green Bay, the Packers quarterback might've just made his digit feel even worse.

In the first half, Dallas' DeMarcus Lawrence buried Rodgers on a strip-sack, and the QB came up holding and shaking a thumb that had reportedly been bothering him for a while.

Is that thumb going to be this game's difference-maker?

Look again ...

Cowboys fans know all too well the impressive stats that Rodgers has stacked up against Dallas, highlighted by his 7-2 mark as a starter.

But now?

At 3-6, the Packers are struggling and with the Cowboys (6-2) in town on Sunday, it could be a make-or-break game for the Pack. ... and if Rodgers' thumb is ailing?

Advantage Dallas. For a change at Lambeau.

Alas, while it is still something to monitor, Rodgers later looked fine on a deep TD throw that tied the game in the first half.

Not only would a Cowboys win drop the Packers to 0-3 against the NFC East - again, marking a first-time Rodgers failure - but it could also have major implications on the Pack's hopes of making the playoffs. Only one team in NFL history has made the playoff after a 3-7 start. That team was the Washington Commanders in 2020, finishing at 7-9.

Rodgers has found ways to win against the NFC East, boasting a 16-10 record all-time. The Cowboys are no strangers to that fact, seemingly being on the losing side of history when facing Rodgers and the green and gold.

No matter the result Sunday, the Packers will have one more game against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on November 27. But more important in the moment? The Cowboys and Packers are renew their long-standing rivalry ... and Rodgers seems to be playing with a problem.

