'It'd Be Crazy' For Cowboys To Draft QB With Dak Here - Jerry

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are privately conceding to some of the realities of being 2-7, one of those being a possible high pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But they are not conceding to any thoughts of turning away from the injured Dak Prescott as their franchise centerpiece.

"Dak's our quarterback,'' said COO Stephen Jones on Monday when asked about the concept of using a premium first-round pick on a QB. "We're so fired up about him and leading us into the future. ... We're fired up about our future with Dak."

On Tuesday on The Fan, owner Jerry Jones reiterated the point - with color.

"You asked me if it was crazy to bring the idea up, and I'm answering you,'' Jones said. "It's nothing to be talking about at all. Dak is our quarterback."

Prescott, of course, is out for the season after ankle surgery. Jones said he is "ahead of schedule'' (maybe with a four-month recovery time rather than the projected five-to-six months) and the franchise remains confident that it will come to an agreement with Prescott after the end of this season. It is at that time when it can again negotiate with the player on the franchise tag.

Prescott is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season after playing on the $31.4 million franchise tag in 2020. The Cowboys can tag him again next March, at a cost of $37.7 million. That is obviously their plan; it would make no sense to let one of the team's best players to walk.

But would it make sense for Dallas - presently in the No. 3 slot in the 2021 NFL Draft order - to explore the selection of potential standout QBs like Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields?

The Cowboys' answer is "no,'' as the commitment to Prescott remains. (For now, Andy Dalton is the No. 1 QB, as soon as he recovers from dealing with COVID-19, at which time he'll jump ahead of Garrett Gilbert, who got the start in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.)

That commitment last offseason meant the Cowboys offering Prescott and agent Todd France a five-year deal that included about $110 million in guaranteed money and an average salary per year of about $35 million. But Prescott sought a four-year deal, and next offseason, could want $40 million APY.

The Cowboys know this. And are ready for this - so much so that they say they are prepared to pass on a Dak replacement in the NFL Draft.