It's Official: Cowboys Will Face 'New' NFL Rival In Washington

FRISCO - It is one of the most storied rivalries in sports. And now it's gone.

Or, at least, one of the Dallas vs. Washington nicknames is.

The Washington NFL organization on Monday announced the long time nickname and logo will soon be "retired'' - the exact word choice in the franchise's statement - as a result of a review recently completed.

Via the statement released by the team:

"On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

"Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.

"Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.''

Snyder has long opposed a name change, even when under pressure due to its offensiveness. The police-custody killing of George Floyd has raised awareness of such issues, however. And that, combined with major sponsors of the Washington franchise pushing for change, means the start, the league surely hopes, of a "new tradition'' that features the Dallas Cowboys and their long-time NFC East foes from Washington.

