Cowboys BREAKING: Jaguars Request Interviews with Coordinators

FRISCO - Tuesday marks the first day NFL teams are permitted to request interviews with prospective 2022 head-coaching candidates from other teams.

That ball is rolling in Jacksonville ...

And it is rolling all the way to Dallas.

The Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders currently have openings, and several more opening could be expected by January 10, also known as “Black Monday'' - the day after the regular season ends.

But the Jags are ready now.

The Cowboys employ two of the hottest candidates in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive boss Dan Quinn. And the Jags have now put in the request with Dallas to interview both.

“If our guys are fortunate to have those interviews, obviously, you embrace that,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said this week. “I just think as long as common sense prevails here, I think that will be best for everybody.”

"Common sense'' means the interviews can and will be conducted in a way that does not interview with the 11-4 Cowboys' charge to the playoffs. On Tuesday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones declined to reveal whether assistants on McCarthy’s staff have received interview requests.

“That is very guarded information, and you’re not allowed to talk about that,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.

Ah, but agents are allowed to text media members about it. And that is happening now with Moore and Quinn.

The 33-year-old Moore has been linked to vacancies for a couple of years, at the college and NFL level.

“Obviously if the opportunity shows up that would be awesome,” Moore said. “But we got to take care of this thing first. We got to make sure we’re still rolling. This is obviously focus No. 1. We got a great opportunity ahead of us.”

Quinn, 51, has done for the Dallas defense what the play-caller more has done for its offense. The former longtime Falcons head man - who coached in a Super Bowl in Atlanta - is highly-regarded around the NFL, including by players who like to work for him.

“I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be,” Quinn said this week. “I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick ass.” “If (head coaching opportunities) come, I’ll be ready for them … But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”

The interviews are coming. The "opportunities'' seem likely to follow, for both Moore and Quinn.

