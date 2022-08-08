Jason Garrett Day Off? Cowboys Ex Tells Famous Nick Saban Story

Jason Garrett used to call them “three-lemonade stories,” meaning his football life has provided him tales to tell … but that it might take three (beers, actually) to get through it.

But now that he’s a network TV guy? The former Dallas Cowboys head coach is going to have to fill air time with concise and valuable takes.

Like one of his favorites, which he shared often during his days in Dallas but this weekend spilled for the NBC audience.

Nick Saban, now the legendary Alabama head coach, was once in charge of the Miami Dolphins. Garrett, the former Dallas backup QB, was new to the staff but worked up the nerve to ask to take a day off to see former teammate Troy Aikman get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Saban, surely sensing young assistant Garrett’s nervousness, responded with a sarcastic jab that we know also served as a life lessons on values for Garrett.

Saban granted Garrett permission to go to Canton, quipping, “We can survive without you.”

Garrett’s time in Dallas, as both a player and coach, was marked by his penchant for work work ethic but also by offering bigger-than-football life philosophies … a concept certainly molded by his late father Jim, a long-time NFL player, coach and scout … and surely molded by mentors like Nick Saban as well.

