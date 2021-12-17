Cowboys BREAKING: Jaylon Signs with NFC East ‘Enemy’

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Cowboys BREAKING: Ex Dallas LB Jaylon Smith Signs with NFC East 'Enemy'

    Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and before that won the Butkus Award as a junior at Notre Dame as the best linebacker in college football.
    FRISCO - Linebacker Jaylon Smith will see his old Dallas Cowboys pals this Sunday - but he will do so while wearing “enemy” colors.

    Smith, the former Notre Dame superstar and Pro Bowler in Dallas before his Oct. 5 release, is joining the New York Giants, first via the practice squad.

    Smith was signed by Green Bay two days after leaving Dallas but was then cut by Green Bay back in November, having appeared in just two games for the Packers while recording one tackle.

    Smith was a second-round pick who would’ve gone much higher but for a devastating leg injury sustained in his final college game. His recovery is something we’ve often labeled a “medical and spiritual miracle.”

    But his effectiveness this season, plus future cap ramifications, led to the Cowboys turning the page to a group of linebackers now led by budding star and rookie Micah Parsons.

    Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and before that won the Butkus Award as a junior at Notre Dame as the best linebacker in college football.

    The Cowboys signed Smith to a five-year, $64 million contract in 2019 with $35.5 million guaranteed, and even in releasing him, the Cowboys still owe Smith $7.2 million this year.

