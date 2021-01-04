Jaylon Smith's Cowboys Defense: 'Watch The Film'

Jaylon Smith's Dallas Cowboys Defense: 'Watch The Film' - But His Future Is More Complicated Than That

FRISCO - "Watch the film,'' says Jaylon Smith, viewing that as a simple three-word way to evaluate his 2020 NFL season - and his future with the Dallas Cowboys.

But when you "watch the film,'' you see it's a bit more complex that three words.

Smith, 25-year-old starting linebacker whose participation in football following his gruesome leg injury at Notre Dame, is a medical and spiritual marvel - and he's also on the short list of favorite people I've covered in my 30 years on the Cowboys beat.

His sunny disposition seems too good to be true. But true, it is.

Meanwhile, critics wonder if his sunny disposition isn't getting in the way of "watch-the-film'' truths.

He finished the season with a career-high 154 total tackles. Rehab well behind him, he's now an iron man. Effort is never in question.

But the first thing you notice when you "watch the film''? You can't help but see the goofy and sometimes ill-timed celebrations. That's not a football judgment ... but you see it.

You also see the numbers, but they are complicated, too. Jaylon had 10 tackles in Sunday's season-ending 23-19 loss at the New York Giants, but ... many of his tackles are behind the point of attack. He also seems vulnerable in pass defense. And his movements sometimes seem less than fluid.

Some of this, I think, is on coaches and scheme; maybe he's being asked to do things that don't best put him in position to succeed. (Whatever happened to making him a down-hill player and a spot pass-rusher?)

Smith, after the game, was asked about his Cowboys future.

“Me? I mean, watch the film,” Smith said, rather incredulously. “But for me, it’s a blessing to be able to play this game. So many people thought I’d never play ever again. So for me, I’m my worst critic, and I’m my biggest fan. I’m gonna keep at ‘em, keep grinding. The guys that know football and know our scheme and watch film ...''

Smith’s contract calls for him to be a $9.8 million linebacker next season. Should the Cowboys judge him to not be worthy of that, they could conceivable make him a post-June 1 cut. But while the Cowboys would save $7.2 million against the salary cap by doing so, they'd also be left with $2.6 million in dead money - and they'd have to pay his replacement.

To me, that doesn't make fiscal sense. Why "pay the cap'' $2.6 million for no reason? Why not - and I say this with my admitted bias, as if I was to start a business or a church, I'd want Jaylon as my CEO, my deacon, whatever - just try to get the best out of a player who may be "overpaid'' (relative to other star linebackers) and who may be miscast?

"I don’t have to speak for myself,'' Jaylon said, trying to close the book on his defense. "It’s all love.”

But it's not "all love.'' Like many other loving relationships ... it's complicated.