Jerry Argues With Jerry: ‘Simply The Best’ Roster? ‘Locked On Cowboys’

Jerry Jones Says This 2020 Club Should’ve Been ‘One Of Our Best Dallas Teams’ - Our ‘Locked On Cowboys’ Podcast Looks At The Roster As Is

FRISCO - We like to talk about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "looking himself in the mirror'' when it comes to evaluating his work as his own general manager, and the work of his team.

Jerry is taking that look. And at least a little bit, the mirror is arguing back.

"I thought we had, personnel-wise, one of the best teams we've ever had,'' Jones said of the 2020 NFL roster Dallas built - before injuries tore it down. You might say, 'That's part of the problem, we've got a general manager here that doesn't understand that it wasn't one of the best teams we've ever had.'

"But, I think this certainly ranks as one of the most surprising (seasons).''

Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan to look forward to the still-contending Cowboys' Week 16 game vs the Philadelphia Eagles and also to look back, used not just the word "surprising'' but also "disappointing'' when analyzing Dallas' so-far 5-9 campaign.

"Well, you used the word disappointing. And that, certainly, is that. But,'' Jones said, adding that due to injuries and other circumstances, this year has also been "unique.''

However, if the roster is that good, shouldn't it be able to endure some of the blows? Roster analysis is on the agenda for this "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, as hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions about a volume of things and then dig into some roster specifics, notably in the secondary, where the organization needs some answers on guys like Jourdan Lewis, and maybe has some answers in a guy like Donovan Wilson.

COVID, Jones noted, ruined offseason and training camp plans, saying, "That has to do with the things that everybody worked through.''

But then he added, in a sort of Jerry-vs.-Jerry debate, "Our coach (Mike McCarthy) didn't meet eye-to-eye (with) our team until three weeks till month into training camp. So, that's unique.''

So ... it's "unique'' but also what "every NFL team worked through''?

And then to the injuries, and there is no doubt they've been substantial, starting with the early-season loss of QB Dak Prescott.

"We're a living example of it (where it) can take its toll,'' Jones said. "So that's a big deal.''

But ...

"It's not an excuse in the NFL,'' continued 'Jerry vs. Jerry,' because you have tremendously talented and well-paid professional players that are there when the guy ahead of them goes down. And they're supposed to be there and effective and ready to go.''

And if they are not? As Jones is essentially acknowledging, the owner has to look himself in the mirror ... and the GM who looks back at him must be honest about that should've-been "best-ever roster.''