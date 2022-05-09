Dallas Police have determined that a driver was making an improper turn and did so in front of the approaching vehicle of the Dallas Cowboys owner.

FRISCO - Jerry Jones is OK. And not guilty.

The Dallas police report says the driver of the gray Hyundai Sonata was making a delivery for "Door Dash'' on Wednesday evening. The driver told investigators that while traveling southbound on Harry Hines Boulevard he realized he needed to make a left turn onto Wolf Street.

The driver slowed down at the intersection, then made an improper turn from the far right lane, putting him directly in the path of Jones's car.

Jones was at home that night resting comfortably after being briefly hospitalized.

Said son Stephen, the team's COO, to CowboysSI.com, "He is good."

And daughter Charlotte, the team's chief brand officer, tells us, "He's good ... minor."

But now that we've seen the video? It's frightening ... and shocking that Jones came out of the crash with what appears to be nothing more than a slight limp.

Jerry, who turns 80 in October, was involved in an accident in Dallas and transported to Parkland Hospital as a precaution. His injuries were not believed to be serious, and he was released after a short time.

The video via TMZ:

The collision occurs at a relatively high speed, and in the end, Jones' vehicle strikes another car in T-bone fashion.

Dallas Police Department is investigating the accident. It remains unclear if Jones was driving, or whether the incident involved multiple vehicles. A Dallas police spokesperson said the department doesn't give the names of individuals involved in accidents unless there is a fatality.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas just a short drive from Jones' home in Highland Park.

Jones has been as feisty as ever recently, promising at the NFL owners meetings in Florida that "Reckless Jerry" would still be active and taking risks with his team's transactions. The Cowboys continue voluntary workouts at The Star in Frisco ahead of OTAs later this month and the start of training camp in July in Oxnard, California.