Jerry: Dak Injury Doesn’t Change Cowboys' Super Goals

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are still locked in on a 2021-and-beyond future with injured Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys are committed to Andy Dalton as the new starting QB and aren’t eyeing trades at the position.

The Cowboys are still talking “Super Bowl,” in part because for the better part of five decades, that’s how Jerry Jones’ Cowboys talk.

“Yes, obviously, this does impact expectations, and it could impact the reality of how and what we do,” Jones said Tuesday on “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan while discussing Prescott’s season-ending ankle surgery.

So, that’s that?

No. Because that’s Jerry Jones.

“On the other hand,'' he continued, "this is a different year. And if you’ve ever had one that you could approach in an unorthodox way, this is it.”

In other words, obviously, Dallas just lost a QB who was on pace to break a host of NFL passing records. ... and that loss cannot be ignored. At the same time, 2-3 Dallas remains the favorite to win the NFC East, and a berth in the tournament opens up all sorts of possibilities.

Jones' and the Cowboys' position on Prescott's contractual future is unchanged; he'll enter next offseason working to negotiate a new deal with the franchise tag again an available option.

"Dak is deserving of anything you want to put on a piece of paper relatively speaking,'' said Jones, while also noting that Prescott is expected to be fully recovered by next spring. "If you evaluate what he can do to help us win championships, you can see that it's there. Plus, he's a leader at the premier leader spot. We've got make it work.

"So, what am I saying? I'm saying exactly the same thing that I said the last time we asked about this before the season started. It's a part of the game is the business and the contract part."

Jones also said that outside of the signing of third-stringer Garrett Gilbert as the No. 3 guy behind Dalton backup Ben DiNucci, Dallas has no plans to trade for another QB.

READ MORE: Dak To Dalton: What's Next For Cowboys?

READ MORE: Cowboys Lift DiNucci to Backup QB, Will Add Garrett Gilbert

"We've got to basically adjust,'' Jones said. "Andy Dalton is a player that can get the job done in the NFL. He's a starting quarterback ... And I think he's a starting quarterback on any various successful winning teams."

In Dallas' wildest dreams? Andy Dalton might even be a starting QB on a Super Bowl-winning team.

