Cowboys Named World's Most Valuable Sports Franchise at $5.7B

DALLAS - The annual list of the world's most valuable sports franchises by Forbes was released and the Dallas Cowboys continue to hold the top spot.

Valued at $5.7 billion, the Cowboys rank ahead of all other sports franchises in the world. Next up on the list include the New York Yankees ($5.25 billion), New York Knicks ($5 billion), Barcelona Soccer ($4.76 billion), Real Madrid Soccer ($4.75 billion).

According to Forbes writer Mike Ozanian, there are a variety of factors that contribute to the Cowboys' taking the top spot. The business savvy goes well beyond just having an iconic franchise.

"Take Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (net worth: $8.8 billion),'' Forbes write. "He bought the franchise in 1989 for $150 million and has since added a number of big-ticket amenities, including a modern stadium stacked with luxury boxes, a new corporate headquarters and practice facility called The Star, a merchandising business and licensing arrangement with the NFL, and an equity stake in the stadium management company Legends, as well as investments in esports and a platform built to support youth sports. The team delivered operating profits of $425 million on revenue of $980 million in the 2019 season, record results for the franchise."

The NFL accounted for 25 of the 50 entries on this list. Meanwhile, the NBA (9) and MLB (6) combined for 15 spots.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cowboys have increased by an estimated $200 million compared to their value on the 2020 edition of this list. From 2019-20, Dallas experienced an increased of roughly $500 million in value, so a more robust increase may occur with full stadium occupancies being expected.

Jerry Jones initially purchased the Cowboys in 1989 for a price of $150 million. Since then, his investment has increased in value 38 times over. For Cowboys Nation, of course, as much as that makes Dallas a "champion'' of sorts ... the real payoff would be turning that $5.7 billion value into on-field title contention.

