Cowboys VIDEO: Jerry Jones' Frightening T-Bone Car Crash

Now that we've seen the video? It's frightening ... and shocking that Jones came out of the crash with what appears to be nothing more than a slight limp.

FRISCO - The family of Jerry Jones confirmed the Dallas Cowboys owner is home resting comfortably after being briefly hospitalized following a car accident Wednesday night.

Said son Stephen, the team's COO, to CowboysSI.com, "He is good."

And daughter Charlotte, the team's chief brand officer, tells us, "He's good ... minor."

Jerry, who turns 80 in October, was involved in an accident in Dallas and transported to Parkland Hospital as a precaution. His injuries were not believed to be serious, and he was released after a short time.

The video:

The collision occurs at a relatively high speed, and in the end, Jones' vehicle strikes another car in T-bone fashion.

Dallas Police Department is investigating the accident. It remains unclear if Jones was driving, or whether the incident involved multiple vehicles. A Dallas police spokesperson said the department doesn't give the names of individuals involved in accidents unless there is a fatality.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas just a short drive from Jones' home in Highland Park.

Jones has been as feisty as ever recently, promising at the NFL owners meetings in Florida that "Reckless Jerry" would still be active and taking risks with his team's transactions. The Cowboys continue voluntary workouts at The Star in Frisco ahead of OTAs later this month and the start of training camp in July in Oxnard, California.

