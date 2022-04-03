Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Raise Ticket Prices (Because They Can)

“America’s Team” remains sports’ most popular franchise. “Supply and demand” is another basic concept of economics.

FRISCO - It’s a fairly basic concept of economics; The seller would like to charge more. The buyer would like to pay less.

In this case? The Dallas Cowboys are the sellers. And while owner Jerry Jones’ team doesn’t always win on the field …

It does pretty well in the area of economics.

The Cowboys are reportedly raising ticket prices for their 2022 home games at AT&T Stadium. … and no, you the consumer are not supposed to like it.

The team will play host to nine regular-season home games - a first - and along with the profitability from that will come more dough, as the per game tickets are reportedly moving up in price.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram notes that a Cowboys spokesman declined to comment on the change, and - with all due respect to media requests and customer concerns …

Why should they comment? What are they supposed to say?

“We’re raising prices because we’re losing money”?

“We’re raising prices because the owner being worth $8 billion isn’t as cushy as it sounds”?

“We’re raising prices because … we can!”?

Bingo. That’s the answer … and we really don’t need a team spokesman to provide it for us.

According to the report, end zone seats that were $140 per game in 2021 are increasing to $170 in 2022. Club tickets are going up from $410 to $430. Some of the lower-level ticket seats are moving from $160 to $190.

Critics can cite the Cowboys’ relative lack of success as a reason for the franchise opting to not do this. The Cowboys could themselves counter by noting that they finished 12-5 in winning the NFC East last season, so it is a successful program featuring must-see stars like Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons,

But they really don’t need to “counter.” “America’s Team” remains sports’ most popular franchise. “Supply and demand” is another basic concept of economics.

The Dallas Cowboys are raising ticket prices …because they can.