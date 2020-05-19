Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys Staff Re-Entry Into The Star

FRISCO — There is safety to be observed and there is work to be done. The NFL and the Dallas Cowboys, trying to carefully juggle both truths in a COVID-19 time, re-entered team headquarters at The Star in Frisco for the first time in two months - led by the enthused owner Jerry Jones.

"This is a big day for clubs all over the NFL and for our league as a whole, a big day for sports in general, a day for building confidence," Jones said via DallasCowboys.com. "We'll do it the right way.''

The Cowboys boss entered The Star in Frisco early Tuesday, the first time NFL clubs are allowed to return to their facilities, assuming their home-state requirements are met. Texas is one of the first states to publicly re-open, thus allowing the Cowboys to follow NFL guidelines in allowing up to 75 employees in the building.

(video courtesy DallasCowboys.com)

For players, that still means only the ones involved in medical treatment or rehabilitation are allowed at teams' headquarters.

But, Jones said, "In the days and weeks ahead I look forward to welcoming so many of our employees back to the workplace ...

"We are going to be deliberate but also determined. We will keep a close eye on the comfort and care of all of our employees who will be involved in this transition. We are committed to doing that in a smart and safe way that complies with all of the appropriate health and workplace safety standards," Jones said. "We'll do it the right way."