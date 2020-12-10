Jerry: Cowboys Will Limit Dak As A Running QB

Despite The Success of Ravens Star Lamar Jackson, Jerry Jones Tells Us the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 Will Limit Dak Prescott As A Running QB

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves the mobility that Dak Prescott brings to the quarterback position. And he's highly aware of the threat that defending NFL MVP Lamar Jackson - who just helped his Baltimore Ravens top Dallas on Tuesday - represents.

But Jones is worried that if Dak continues to take hits, the Cowboys QB won't be around long enough to use all of his talents.

"I've always handicapped, to some degree, Dak,'' Jones told us, "because of the fact that he's so effective and has been in his career in the running game, and his ability to take it down and get the big play and get the yards. I've always known that he couldn't do that like that for long in the NFL.

"You can't do that.''

Maybe not coincidental to Jones' view, Prescott was lost for the season earlier this year when he sustained a devastating ankle injury on a play during which he transformed himself into a runner.

Jones cited one legendary quarterback of the past and one growing legend of the present to illustrate his case.

"Troy Aikman had a lot of mobility when he first came in his first couple years,'' Jones said of the Cowboys' three-time 1990's Super Bowl champion and Hall-of-Famer. "And, boy that stopped quickly (as) we got to where we had trouble just with his mobility, period, around the pocket.''

Jones continued, citing one of the best QBs of this era.

"You look at some quarterbacks that live with it and done good, the quarterback in Seattle (Russell Wilson) is the best I've ever seen at sustaining success with his mobility,'' he said. "He sure is good at it. And if you notice, he just does not get hit with a lot of impact.''

Jones' words about the future are of course one more indication that he plans on Prescott to be Dallas' QB again in 2021 (with contract negotiations and another franchise tag looming).

Jerry wants to keep Day - and wants to keep him safe.

"Dak can do that,'' Jones said of playing both effectively and safe. "Dak will do that. He can evolve to where he just will take less and less hits. He has to - or we won't have him to play."