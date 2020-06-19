CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Jerry Jones Statement Is 'Needed,' Says Cowboys DL McCoy

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Gerald McCoy is a newcomer to the Dallas Cowboys, but after a decade of stardom in his NFL stops, he's also recognized as an instant team leader. And that's the role he's playing now in suggesting that Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones end his silence on the subject of civil rights.

"It would be great to hear a statement from the Cowboys, great to hear a statement from Jerry Jones in support of everything that’s going on,'' said McCoy on the eve of Friday's Juneteenth celebration, as June 19 marks the anniversary of the official ending of slavery in  1865. "Will that get me in trouble saying that? I don’t know, but the truth is it needs to be said. The problem is people are afraid to have the conversations.”

Many community leaders are calling for Juneteenth to be made an official national holiday, a movement that has gained momentum in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests across the United States and across the world. McCoy and teammate DeMarcus Lawrence worked in advance of Friday to publicize a Fort Worth-based 2.5-mile walk by Opal Lee, age 93, who has become a symbol of the Juneteenth movement.

While the Cowboys as an organization have released a video in support of the civil rights movement, Jones himself has remained silent.

“You have the players, who have their own brand, but we’re all under the umbrella of the Dallas Cowboys McCoy said via ESPN. “The Dallas Cowboys are the most recognized franchise in the world. They can get behind it, whether it’s the players or just being in the movement, period, and showing their support.''

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made a statement in support of Black Lives Matter. NFL coaches and players of all backgrounds have done the same. It's unlikely that McCoy will "get in trouble'' for his position, and it's becoming increasingly important to members of the Cowboys family that the "family's grandfather,'' Jerry Jones, state his.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The No. 1 Jamal Adams Trade Blockade For Cowboys? Jets Anger

The No. 1 Jamal Adams Trade Blockade For Dallas Isn't the Price Or the Contract - It's the New York Jets' Cowboys-Directed Anger

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jones Boys Lead Top 10 DFW Sports Father-Son Duos

Dallas Cowboys Bosses Jerry and Stephen Jones Sit Atop Our Father's Day List Of the Top 10 Father-Son Connections in DFW Sports History

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Cowboys Facial-Recognition, Social-Distancing 'Cluster***k'

Whitt's End: From Inside The Star, Where The Dallas Cowboys Face A Facial-Recognition, Social-Distancing 'Cluster***k' - Our Weekly DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Popovich Blasts NFL and Cowboys Jerry Jones for Trump Support

Legendary San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Blasts The NFL and Leaders Like Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones for Their Support of President Trump

Mike Fisher

by

The Lefthod Man

Source: 'Jamal Adams Wants Trade To Cowboys'; Dallas Tops 7 Desired Destinations

'Jamal Adams Wants Trade To Cowboys,' A Source Tells CowboysSI.com; Dallas Is Tops Among His 7 Desired Destinations

Mike Fisher

‘Dallas 'Cowboys Fan' Jamal Adams Officially Asks For Trade From Jets

‘Dallas 'Cowboys Fan' Jamal Adams Officially Asks For Trade From JetsThe New York Jets

Mike Fisher

First Glimpse: CeeDee Lamb Backyard Workout In Cowboys Helmet

The video gives fans their first glimpse of the first-round wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in a Dallas Cowboys helmet.

BriAmaranthus

NFL Bubble? Dr. Fauci Offers Bleak Prediction For 2020 NFL Season

Can The NFL play in a Bubble? Dr. Fauci offers a bleak prediction for progressing through a 2020 NFL season

Mike Fisher

Projecting Cowboys Team Sack Totals With Aldon Smith: 'The Sky's The Limit'

Dallas Cowboys Aldon Smith Testifies, 'I'm A Better Person'' And Says His Joining "America's Team'' Means The Sky's The Limit' - So How High Is That Sky For The Team's Sack Total?

Mike Fisher

Trump: Kaepernick should get another shot in the NFL

In a stunning twist, President Trump says kneeling activist QB Colin Kaepernick should get another shot in the NFL

Mike Fisher