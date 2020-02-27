Cowboys SI
Jerry Jones 'Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys' - But In What Role?

Mike Fisher

Jason Witten, about to turn 38, wants to keep playing in the NFL and he wants to do it with the Dallas Cowboys. The new coach Mike McCarthy has essentially advised him to "go play'' - which is a bit different than saying "come play.''

And what does the ultimate "Decider'' Jerry Jones think?

“I would hope that he would not ever be anything but a Cowboy,'' Jones said to the DFW media in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I do think he can play. I think he can make a real contribution to the Cowboys.”

Jerry and Witten are seemingly in agreement.

"I still feel like I have something to give," said Witten, who believes that he performed at a high level last season with Dallas after un-retiring following a season as an analyst on ESPN's "Monday Night Football.'' He has certainly made that case in his meetings with Cowboys bosses Jerry and Stephen Jones, and plans to meet with them again. Witten caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns in his 16th season as a Cowboy.

"I want to play while I can,'' Witten said. "We'll see where that takes place. Of course I want it to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I'll always be a Dallas Cowboy, but I also understand that with all the changes, that I might have to go somewhere else."I want to play while I can. We'll see where that takes place. Of course I want it to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I'll always be a Dallas Cowboy, but I also understand that with all the changes, that I might have to go somewhere else."

Apparently, if Jerry gets his way, Witten might not have to "go someplace else'' - though the owner isn't being very clear on exactly what Witten's role here would be as the team wishes also to develop Blake Jarwin, who is a starting-caliber performer.

McCarthy already revealed to us that shortly after his arrival here at The Star, he conducted a brief meeting with the future Hall-of-Fame tight end, who will soon turn 38. It's clear that Witten was promised nothing in that session.

What exactly did McCarthy say?

"First thing out of his mouth was, 'If you wanna play, go play,'' Witten said. 

But the latest thing out of Jerry's mouth is, basically, "If you wanna play ... stay.''

