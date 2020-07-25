Jets Trade All-Pro Jamal Adams To Seahawks (At Twice Cowboys Price?)

CowboyMaven
FRISCO - Jamal Adams got half of his wish.

The New York Jets on Saturday agreed to trade the disgruntled safety and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2021 first-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald.

Adams wanted out of New York in part due to his desire for a new contract and, according to him, in part due to his judgment of Jets management as incompetent. The 24-year-old safety's first choice was to be dealt to his hometown Dallas Cowboys. Dallas did in the past offer a package that featured a first-round pick - but Seattle more than doubled that in this exchange.

Should the Cowboys have gotten involved again? Some would argue that the price was simply too steep; others will argue that Seattle has a track record of knowing what it's doing here.

In any judgment, the Dallas-related drama as it involved Adams is over - except that it can be argued that Adams' destination is a fulcrum upon which NFC power tilts.

In other words, the Seattle roster suddenly looks loaded ... in the same way a Dallas roster featuring Adams would have.

Those of us who understood why Adams was banging the drum so loudly to create an escape from the Jets get it. New York has a poor track record when it comes to paying its stars. If you are a Seahawks follower, you get it, too; Adams was the best player on the Jets, the No. 6 overall pick in 2017 out of LSU who quickly became a Pro Bowler and a team captain.

And in Dallas? It can't really be seen as an opportunity lost, not at this cost - and with the additional cost of the eventual new contract that Adams will want to make him the highest-paid safety ($17 million APY) in NFL history.

